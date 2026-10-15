THE WORLD

NATO Shows Determination Toward Moscow and Outlines Victory Strategy

By

2-minute read

NATO demonstrates its resolve in the face of Moscow and outlines its strategy for victory.
NATO demonstrates its resolve in the face of Moscow and outlines its strategy for victory.

Gathered in Warsaw, the military command of the Atlantic Alliance presented its defense doctrine against a potential Russian aggression, while ruling out the risk of a direct conflict in the short term.

The message was meant to be clear and unambiguous. During a defense forum held in Warsaw, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s highest military official, stated that any attack directed against a member state of the Alliance would inevitably end in failure for its perpetrator. A firm declaration that fits within a deterrence strategy toward Russia.

The general detailed what he calls his “theory of victory,” a conceptual framework intended to guide the Alliance’s response in case of aggression. Without specifying all its details, this doctrine relies on the collective capacity of members to mount sufficient resistance to discourage any offensive intent from Moscow. Grynkewich nevertheless qualified his statement: a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is not imminent, according to his assessment of the situation.

This firm discourse responds to a dual logic. On one hand, to reassure the most exposed allies, notably the Baltic countries and Poland, whose concerns have increased since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, to send a political signal to Moscow by demonstrating that the Alliance’s cohesion remains intact despite the internal tensions regularly affecting the Western bloc.

The question of concretely strengthening NATO’s defensive capabilities remains open. How to translate this political will into credible operational measures against a nuclear power? This is precisely the issue the Warsaw forum aimed to debate, at a time when the defense budgets of several European members are being revised upward.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story