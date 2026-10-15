NATO Shows Determination Toward Moscow and Outlines Victory Strategy

Gathered in Warsaw, the military command of the Atlantic Alliance presented its defense doctrine against a potential Russian aggression, while ruling out the risk of a direct conflict in the short term.

The message was meant to be clear and unambiguous. During a defense forum held in Warsaw, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s highest military official, stated that any attack directed against a member state of the Alliance would inevitably end in failure for its perpetrator. A firm declaration that fits within a deterrence strategy toward Russia.

The general detailed what he calls his “theory of victory,” a conceptual framework intended to guide the Alliance’s response in case of aggression. Without specifying all its details, this doctrine relies on the collective capacity of members to mount sufficient resistance to discourage any offensive intent from Moscow. Grynkewich nevertheless qualified his statement: a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is not imminent, according to his assessment of the situation.

This firm discourse responds to a dual logic. On one hand, to reassure the most exposed allies, notably the Baltic countries and Poland, whose concerns have increased since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, to send a political signal to Moscow by demonstrating that the Alliance’s cohesion remains intact despite the internal tensions regularly affecting the Western bloc.

The question of concretely strengthening NATO’s defensive capabilities remains open. How to translate this political will into credible operational measures against a nuclear power? This is precisely the issue the Warsaw forum aimed to debate, at a time when the defense budgets of several European members are being revised upward.