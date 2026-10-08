More than 500 migrants were expelled by the United States to African countries with which they had no connection, according to a report published Thursday, October 8, by Human Rights Watch. The organization denounces transfers carried out without a real possibility to contest the destination or to make known the risks involved. Some individuals previously benefited from protection against removal to their country of origin.

The investigation is based notably on 24 interviews conducted between February and July 2026. It documents expulsions to six countries: Cameroon, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan. These destinations constitute the scope studied by the NGO.

Detentions and risks of removal denounced

Human Rights Watch reports arbitrary detentions upon arrival and difficulties accessing healthcare. Some individuals reportedly had no concrete option other than to return to their country of origin, despite risks of persecution or torture. The organization calls for the suspension of transfers to states that do not guarantee a fair asylum procedure and protection against such removals.

The Trump administration defends this policy as a means to quickly expel foreigners subject to a final removal order when their country of origin does not immediately accept them. The Supreme Court has provisionally authorized the continuation of the measure, pending the review of the case scheduled for December.