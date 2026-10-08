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East Jerusalem: London Maintains Mission Despite Israel's Closure of Its Consulate

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East Jerusalem: London maintains a mission despite Israel's decision to close its consulate
East Jerusalem: London maintains a mission despite Israel's decision to close its consulate

The United Kingdom will maintain a diplomatic presence in East Jerusalem. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced on Thursday, October 8, that the consulate general building will remain open under the name « UK Mission, Jerusalem. » This entity will continue to provide essential services and maintain relations with the Palestinians, following discussions with Israeli authorities.

Israel had ordered the consulate’s closure in response to measures announced by London on September 8 against trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and certain actors supporting their development. The consulate signs were removed on Thursday, at the expiration of the deadline set by Israeli authorities. This decision does not affect the British embassy in Tel Aviv, which handles relations with Israel.

Reduced Staff and Ongoing Discussions

London has temporarily withdrawn some of its employees and their families for security reasons. Ed Miliband explains that, without an agreement with Israel, the necessary guarantees to protect staff and premises could not be ensured. The British government intends to strengthen its presence again in the coming months and specifies that it will not take reciprocal measures as long as discussions remain credible.

Maintaining a mission does not, however, end the dispute. The United Kingdom contests Israel’s right to close a representation established for nearly two centuries and reiterates its position that East Jerusalem is occupied territory. London also affirms it will maintain the measures taken in September, which it presents as support for a two-state solution and the security of both Israeli and Palestinian populations.

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