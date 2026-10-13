The King of Spain is visiting Ceuta for the first time since ascending the throne, three months after an unprecedented migration crisis that severely tested relations between Madrid and Rabat. A trip full of symbolism, closely watched on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Forty-eight hours before the sovereign’s arrival, authorities dismantled the last migrant camp set up in Ceuta’s historic center on Sunday. Dozens of police officers and soldiers entered the neighborhood to clear the area, a sign of the importance given to this royal visit, Felipe VI’s first to the enclave since he ascended the throne in 2014.

Tuesday’s planned program combines symbolic gestures and institutional meetings: visits to the town hall and schools, a religious ceremony honoring deceased migrants, and exchanges with civil society. The king will continue his tour on Wednesday in Melilla, the other Spanish autonomous city located on the African continent, about 500 kilometers from Ceuta.

This visit takes place amid a particularly tense schedule. Less than three months have passed since the massive influx of over 72,000 migrants from Morocco, a crisis that exposed the tensions between Pedro Sanchez’s central government and local authorities, notably regarding the care of unaccompanied minors. While the vast majority of those who entered the enclave have left or were quickly returned, several thousand remain in this 18 km² territory, often in the streets or peripheral hills, despite Madrid opening reception centers.

In the historic center, where Spanish flags are numerous and the slogan “Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta defends itself” is displayed on the walls, migrants keep a low profile but the increased police presence reminds that the situation remains exceptional. “Of course it affects coexistence a bit. And what we all want, Muslims, Hindus, Jews, and Christians, is for them to leave and let us live, because they cannot stay here. They entered illegally,” says Gema Miralles, a 54-year-old beautician.

The king’s visit also occurs in a delicate domestic political context: early legislative elections are scheduled in Spain in a month and a half. The day before Felipe VI’s arrival, National Rally president Jordan Bardella and far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal visited the enclave together to criticize the socialist government, accusing it of encouraging a “pull factor” through its policy of regularizing undocumented migrants.

Beyond the expressed support for a strained population, the king’s presence, symbolizing the unity of the Spanish state, implicitly reaffirms Madrid’s sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla. These two enclaves have been claimed by Morocco since its independence in 1956, and each migration crisis reopens this diplomatic wound. Spanish police reports have implicated Moroccan authorities for alleged laxity during the July wave, accusations rejected by Rabat and by Pedro Sanchez himself.

The previous visit of a Spanish sovereign to Ceuta, that of Juan Carlos I in 2007, caused a major diplomatic incident: Morocco recalled its ambassador to Madrid for consultations. This time, a new dispute seems less likely. Diplomatic and military sources cited by the newspaper El País indicate that Felipe VI’s visit received the approval of Mohammed VI, information that neither Rabat nor Madrid has officially confirmed.

The King of Morocco spoke for the first time about the crisis on October 9 before Parliament, defending the “partnership” with Spain while rejecting any attempt at “pressure” or “blackmail.” “In the face of irresponsible statements from certain political and media circles and their blatant instrumentalization of the situation, we affirm that the partnership is a sovereign choice and a voluntary commitment, which cannot be subject to any pressure or threat, nor to any blackmail,” he declared. In Moroccan public opinion, however, the Spanish royal gesture is perceived with hostility by part of the population. “It’s provocation! As king, he should not come to an occupied city. Moroccans will not forget,” said a Casablanca resident on RFI radio.

The relationship between Madrid and Rabat rests on a fragile balance, strengthened in 2023 when Spain supported Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara. Felipe VI’s visit will be a new test of the strength of this partnership, in a context where repeated migration crises are analyzed by experts as diplomatic pressure tools wielded by the Sherifian kingdom.