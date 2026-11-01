Trump's Triumphal Arch Faces Third Legal Challenge

Washington and Virginia have jointly filed a lawsuit to block the construction of a monumental triumphal arch proposed by Donald Trump near the Arlington National Cemetery. The project, presented as a priority by the White House, could begin as early as next week.

The federal capital and the neighboring state of Virginia have joined legal forces to try to prevent the erection of a colossal triumphal arch that Donald Trump intends to build on the banks of the Potomac, in close proximity to the Arlington military cemetery. The lawsuit filed on Saturday describes the project as “manifestly illegal” and “legally indefensible,” and requests the federal court to prohibit any commencement of work.

Attorneys General Brian Schwalb for the District of Columbia and Jay Jones for Virginia emphasize in their appeal that the administration has taken to launching projects at high speed to render any judicial intervention ineffective. They fear that the White House will invoke, once the excavators are in action, a national security imperative to oppose any suspension of work, as it has done in the past on other controversial cases.

This appeal is the third of its kind. A first was filed in February by a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian. Arlington County then initiated its own legal action in early October, citing nuisances for its residents and probable disruptions to surrounding air corridors. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who oversees the first case, indicated on Friday that she would quickly issue a decision on a possible preliminary injunction, after already requiring to be notified 48 hours in advance of any preparatory work.

The proposed monument is far from a discreet construction. According to a 106-page file released Friday by the administration, the structure would reach 76 meters in height, 30 meters taller than the Statue of Liberty. Over twelve levels, it would house two mezzanines, a panoramic lookout, offices, and a fire command center. A winged bronze statue of Liberty holding an eternal flame would crown the whole. Trump also mentioned the military purpose of the site, which could accommodate snipers and drone capabilities.

The plaintiffs emphasize the concrete consequences of a construction site estimated to last three years: traffic diversion to secondary routes, slowing of emergency vehicles, and pollutant discharges, notably runoff water into the Potomac. The lawsuit demands that the administration obtain Congressional authorization before starting work.

The project has already received approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, all members of which were appointed by Trump. The White House indicates that the cornerstone could be laid around November 5.