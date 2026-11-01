Andy Burnham stated on Saturday that he is ready to hear calls for formal apologies from the British state for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, just days before a Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda. However, he rules out any financial reparations.

This is an unprecedented opening, expressed with caution. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham indicated on Saturday, October 31, that he was willing to consider official apologies from the United Kingdom for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. This statement comes on the eve of a summit of Commonwealth heads of government (CHOGM), taking place from November 1 to 4 in Antigua and Barbuda, in the Caribbean.

« I want to express my sadness and regrets for the pain and suffering endured by so many millions of people, and to acknowledge how much this continues to shape our world today, » Andy Burnham wrote. He described the transatlantic slave trade as a « brutal and barbaric violation » of human rights and announced his government’s willingness to engage in « a structured dialogue with those affected. »

« Listening to calls for official apologies on behalf of the British state will be an important part of this process, and I am open to these requests, » he specified. This wording remains conditional and does not, as it stands, constitute a firm commitment.

King Charles III is also participating in this summit, following a tour of the Caribbean marked by the colonial question. In the Bahamas, on the first day of his visit, he acknowledged « the great sufferings of the past » and described slavery as the « darkest days » of British history. Neither he nor any British government has so far taken the step of issuing official apologies.

On the issue of financial reparations, Andy Burnham was categorical: he excludes them. « I do not think that is the right solution, » he wrote, considering that « Britons today » should not be held responsible for « historical wrongs, however odious, that occurred in another era, under different laws. »

This position has sparked criticism. Denis O’Brien, founder of the movement The Repair Campaign, which advocates for restorative justice in the Caribbean, called the Prime Minister’s statements « disappointing. » « The British government must stop muddying the waters and present full and official apologies now. That would be an important and symbolic first step toward restorative justice, » he responded.

The transatlantic slave trade involved some 15 million African men, women, and children between the 16th century and the late 19th century, according to the United Nations. The United Kingdom played a central role in this trade before enacting in 1833 a law providing for the gradual abolition of slavery in its colonies.