Russian Diesel and Energy Truce: Washington Shakes Up Its Ukrainian and European Allies

Donald Trump announced an agreement allowing the import of Russian diesel into the United States, accompanied by a temporary easing of sanctions against Moscow. A decision that causes misunderstanding in Kiev and European capitals, and which experts mainly consider driven by the American electoral calendar.

Last weekend marked a turning point in the American stance regarding the Ukrainian conflict. Donald Trump first announced a trade agreement providing for the purchase of Russian diesel by the United States, involving a temporary lifting of certain sanctions imposed on Moscow. He then mentioned an « energy truce » between Russia and Ukraine, presented as already agreed upon. Kiev denied having been consulted on this point, while stating it was ready to suspend its strikes against Russian energy infrastructure provided Moscow did the same.

For Carlo Masala, a security expert at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, these two announcements reveal a clear priority: « Trump is not at all interested in supporting Ukraine. American domestic politics and relations with Russia matter much more to him. » The researcher believes the American president seeks to influence the November 3 midterm elections, during which all seats in the House of Representatives and part of the Senate will be renewed. Polls suggest the Republican Party could lose its majority in both chambers, in a context where high fuel prices weigh on public opinion.

The concrete effect of these Russian diesel imports on pump prices is nevertheless considered negligible by observers. Thomas Jäger, a political scientist at the University of Cologne, indicated that « the volume is so low that it will have absolutely no effect on prices. » Deliveries planned before the elections would not even cover a single day’s American consumption. For this specialist, Trump’s objective is primarily narrative: to show voters that he is acting on an issue that concerns them.

The main concern of Kiev and European countries is the financing of the Russian war effort through revenues from these sales. Carlo Masala tempers this fear: he foresees « no concrete positive military effect » for Russia. He recalls that Washington had already temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian oil exports last March, without this changing the situation on the Donbass front. « Despite the resources it has, Russia has no military strategy to advance further. The issue is mainly political and symbolic: the Americans are negotiating separate agreements with the Russians at Ukraine’s expense, » he emphasizes.

Another source of concern involves intelligence sharing. Washington reportedly threatened to suspend the transmission of information to Ukraine and to block the PURL program, through which European countries purchase American weapons to deliver to Kiev, if Ukraine did not cease its strikes against Russian refineries. Carlo Masala describes the consequences of such a decision as « dramatic, » while noting that French intelligence could partially compensate for this loss. Paris already provides data enabling the Ukrainian army to conduct strikes on Russian territory with French weapon systems, even if this intelligence remains « less comprehensive than American intelligence. »

On the legislative front, the diesel agreement faces bipartisan legal obstacles. A law adopted this summer, named the « Lindsey Graham law » after its Republican sponsor in Congress, was signed into law by Trump himself in September. It gives the president a wide range of tools to sanction Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions, and the phantom fleet used to circumvent oil restrictions. Republican and Democratic senators jointly called the diesel agreement illegal, demanding that the government « immediately correct » its decision. Former American diplomat Daniel Fried considers these texts to be « solid, if not absolute, barriers against ideas as bad as a unilateral and non-reciprocal diesel agreement with Russia. »