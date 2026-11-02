Ebola in DRC: Over 5,000 Deaths, Historic Epidemic Spreading to Neighboring Countries

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing the deadliest Ebola outbreak in its history, with over 5,000 deaths and 10,300 confirmed cases since May 2026. The spread of the virus to several East African countries and violence against healthcare workers seriously complicate the health response.

The toll is unprecedented for the DRC. Since the outbreak began in May 2026, more than 5,000 people have lost their lives and over 10,300 cases have been officially recorded, according to data from the Congolese Ministry of Health. The fatality rate reaches 48.6%, nearly one in two patients. As early as August, health authorities had described this wave as the deadliest ever recorded in the country, surpassing the 2018-2020 outbreak that caused 2,299 deaths.

This is the 17th Ebola epidemic episode in the DRC and the second most severe in global history, behind the West African disaster of 2014-2016 which killed more than 11,325 people across several countries, including imported cases in Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The United Nations notes that the current outbreak “is causing victims at a much faster rate.”

Eight of the country’s 26 provinces are now affected. The epicenter is located in Ituri province, in the northeast, a region plagued by armed conflicts that significantly hinder response operations. Access to affected areas remains difficult, and the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for “intensified control measures, better access to affected zones, and strengthened community mobilization.”

The strain involved is the Bundibugyo species, for which there is currently no approved treatment or available vaccine. Clinical trials are underway, but no validated therapeutic solution is yet widely accessible. The virus is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person, such as blood or vomit. Symptoms appear suddenly and can progress to organ failure, sometimes accompanied by internal and external bleeding.

The epidemic has crossed Congolese borders. Uganda recorded two deaths and about twenty cases shortly after the outbreak began, but no new cases have been reported there since August; travel restrictions remain in place for people coming from the DRC. In Kenya, nine confirmed cases and two deaths have been recorded. In Nigeria, two suspected cases were identified on Saturday and isolated pending test results, after a first patient was confirmed positive in October and transferred to Switzerland for treatment. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that the infection risk for European populations remains “very low.”

The health response is also hampered by repeated violence against medical teams. This week, a nurse was killed and another healthcare worker seriously injured during an attack while responding to an Ebola alert. Local youths accused them of contaminating water points and deliberately spreading the virus. Last month, a local official was beaten to death after promoting prevention measures. The Red Cross had already reported eleven violent incidents in the first hundred days of the outbreak, including injuries among its volunteers and an ambulance set on fire.