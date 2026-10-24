371 novels in twenty months: a South African author turns AI into a book machine

Coral Hart, a novelist in her forties, has built an entire business model around generative artificial intelligence tools, producing hundreds of novels in less than two years and claiming one million dollars in revenue. An approach that provokes as much fascination as hatred.

371 novels in twenty months. The figure alone sums up the scale of the Coral Hart phenomenon, a South African author who made artificial intelligence the central engine of her literary production. Far from hiding it, she publicly claims this method and has even turned it into a commercial service: for 260 dollars, she generates a novel on demand for her clients; a trilogy costs 705 dollars, a six-volume saga, 1,335 dollars.

The process she describes follows an assumed industrial logic. She starts by establishing the main narrative outlines, the characters, and the overall structure, then submits these elements to a first artificial intelligence tool tasked with producing a text. This first draft is, in her own words, systematically “bad.” A second tool then takes over to harmonize the continuity of the story and correct inconsistencies. A human proofreader closes the chain, with the possibility of rewriting certain passages.

Coral Hart juggles between several platforms depending on the needs: ChatGPT for dialogues, Claude for prose quality, and Grok for explicit scenes, which she describes as “completely uninhibited.” This functional division between tools constitutes, in her eyes, the core of her expertise.

Before finding this method, the author says she wrote 96 short stories traditionally, “sentence by sentence,” never managing to sell them. Artificial intelligence opened a path for her that classic writing had closed. She now claims to have sold over one million copies and reached one million dollars in revenue in 2026.

This commercial success is not accompanied by public approval. Coral Hart confides having received “tens of thousands” of hateful messages and several death threats since making her method public. “Today, if I say it, people will hate me, add my name to a list, and threaten me,” she summarizes, adding that readers, on the other hand, “don’t read bad books, they return them,” implying that the market remains her most objective judge.

Her case reignites a debate that the literary world struggles to settle: that of the place of the creative process in the very definition of the act of writing. Reducing writing to the arrangement of ideas submitted to a machine questions the nature of what makes an author, a question that neither sales platforms nor algorithms can resolve.