Matthieu Pigasse is preparing a national channel project for TNT, continuing the universe of Radio Nova. The owner of Nova and Les Inrockuptibles wants to take advantage of the upcoming Arcom call for applications to establish a new offering mixing news, culture, music, and entertainment, with a clearly left-leaning editorial identity.

The project would not simply be a transposition of Radio Nova to television. The ambition is rather to create a hybrid channel, inspired by the spirit of the station, with a significant place given to music, culture, humor, and current affairs. Matthieu Pigasse has already mentioned a channel capable of regaining a form of freedom of tone, while assuming a real presence in public debate.

A project designed for the next Arcom call for applications

This future channel would target one of the six TNT frequencies that will be up for grabs in 2027. Arcom has launched the procedure concerning the authorizations currently granted to TF1 Séries Films, L’Équipe, 6ter, RMC Story, RMC Découverte, and RMC Life. Existing groups will be able to try to keep their frequency, but new candidates can also submit an application.

Matthieu Pigasse therefore intends to take advantage of this opportunity to propose a new national player. The project would be carried within the Combat Media ecosystem, which notably includes Radio Nova and Les Inrockuptibles. Fabien Gay, communist senator and director of L’Humanité, has also been publicly associated with this reflection around a left-wing news channel.

A “Nova TV” broader than a simple news channel

The idea of a “Nova TV” has already circulated, even if the final name of the project is not decided. The goal would be to create an offering broader than a classic news channel, integrating cultural, musical, and entertainment programs. Matthieu Pigasse notably explained wanting to recover a spirit of creativity and irreverence comparable, in his intention, to that of early Canal+.

The next step is now to turn this ambition into a sufficiently solid file to convince Arcom. The regulator will examine economic viability, editorial line, programming commitments, and the overall contribution of the project to pluralism. If the project is selected, it would constitute a new major step for the Nova ecosystem, which would move from radio and digital to a national presence on TNT.