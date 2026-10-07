Strasbourg: 16-Year-Old High School Student Loses Two Phalanges Handling His Own Mortar in Front of School

A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured in the hand on Wednesday morning in front of Louis-Couffignal High School in Strasbourg. The teenager was handling a firework mortar when it exploded, tearing off two phalanges. He was taken in for emergency care.

The incident occurred in front of the school located in the Meinau district, while mobilizations and blockades of high schools continue in several French cities. Initial information provided by authorities indicates that the injury was caused by the mortar handled by the young man himself.

Two phalanges torn off by the explosion

According to initial information collected by authorities, the 16-year-old was injured « with his own mortar shot ». The explosion caused a very serious hand injury, with the tearing off of two phalanges.

The Bas-Rhin prefecture confirmed a « serious hand injury » and emergency care in « absolute emergency ». It explicitly mentions a self-inflicted injury, thus ruling out, at this stage, the hypothesis of an injury caused by law enforcement fire.

The accident occurs as injuries to several teenagers during high school mobilizations have fueled a significant controversy in recent days over the means used during law enforcement operations. The topic notably sparked intense political debates around seriously injured high school students since the beginning of the movement.

Couffignal High School already at the heart of violent incidents

Louis-Couffignal High School had already experienced serious tensions a few days earlier. During previous mobilizations, trash bins had been set on fire and bus shelters vandalized near the school, while mortars had also been used.

The incidents had significant consequences on the neighborhood and transportation. A tram line notably had to be interrupted for more than two days following the damage caused around the school.

Strasbourg was among the cities particularly affected by the violence accompanying some blockades. The national mobilization led to the closure of more than 400 institutions and numerous arrests, while several high schools faced fires, projectile throwing, or mortar shots.

Firework mortars at the heart of several incidents

Firework mortars are regularly used during clashes around certain schools since the beginning of the protests. Their power directly exposes those who handle them, but also people nearby when the devices are fired close to the ground or into crowds.

The Strasbourg accident follows another incident involving a mortar in Saint-Cyr-l’École, in Yvelines. A one-year-old baby in a stroller had to be hospitalized after a mortar was fired near a high school, while a teenage girl suspected of using the device was taken into custody.

These violences have led several personalities to call for distinguishing the demands made by high school students from the destruction and assaults committed around some schools. Teddy Riner notably condemned the fires and violence in high schools while refusing to equate all mobilized students with the perpetrators.

In Strasbourg, the toll is particularly heavy for the 16-year-old teenager. The explosion of his own mortar tore off two phalanges and required immediate medical care in absolute emergency.