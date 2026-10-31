By Radouan Kourak. Published on 31 October 2026. Read in French

Omar Harfouch’s editorial in the Lebanese daily Nidaa Al-Watan, of which he is a co-owner, has caught the attention of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor. In a message published on X on 30 October, the founder of the Emirati Al Habtoor Group expressed his gratitude to several figures who have defended the rights of investors in Lebanon, naming Omar Harfouch in particular. The day before, Harfouch had devoted an opinion piece in the Lebanese daily to the difficulties denounced by the businessman and their consequences for the country’s economic reputation.

In his post, Khalaf Al Habtoor says he has followed with interest the contributions of former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, MP Achraf Rifi and Omar Harfouch. « I appreciate these responsible positions, which show concern for the interest of Lebanon, its economy and its future, » he writes, according to a translation of his message in Arabic. It is a public acknowledgement that salutes their commitment to protecting investors and their rights.

A leading figure in the business world of the United Arab Emirates, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor founded his company in 1970 in the construction sector, before building a diversified group active in hospitality, real estate, the automotive industry, education and publishing. Its activities extend to London, Vienna and Budapest, among other cities. In Lebanon, the group’s portfolio includes the Al Habtoor Grand Beirut and the Metropolitan Palace Beirut. His international presence gives particular resonance to his positions on the conditions for investing in the country.

Omar Harfouch puts investor confidence at the heart of the debate

In his editorial of 29 October, Omar Harfouch defends one central idea: the way an investor is treated engages Lebanon’s credibility with everyone who might develop a business there. Attracting capital, he argues, means guaranteeing respect for contracts, the protection of shareholdings and access to independent and effective justice. He calls on the institutions to examine the facts and establish responsibilities, stressing that a complaint is not a judgment and that economic power must confer no privilege before the law.

His text also gives an important place to Lebanese people in the diaspora, whether they are considering returning to their country or investing there from abroad. For Harfouch, their attachment to Lebanon cannot replace concrete guarantees on how their money is managed and on respect for their rights. Even a minority partner must be able to have their stake protected. Lebanon Debate, which devoted an article to this initiative on 30 October, highlights precisely this desire to broaden the Al Habtoor case into a national economic issue.

In the same message of thanks, Khalaf Al Habtoor denounces the death threats, insults and threats against his investments that he says he has been subjected to. He also criticises what he describes as attacks on the leaders and symbols of the Emirates in certain Lebanese media, and calls for a clear official position from the authorities. While reaffirming his attachment to Lebanon and its people, he draws a distinction between criticism and disagreement on the one hand and personal intimidation on the other.

By citing Omar Harfouch, the Emirati entrepreneur thus publicly acknowledges the contribution of his editorial to this debate. The text ended with a call to make this affair an opportunity to show that institutions can protect everyone, regardless of their identity or influence: « Lebanon needs money, of course, but above all it needs trust. »