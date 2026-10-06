Jordan Bardella claims that Mediapart contacted his childhood friends when he was between 12 and 16 years old in an attempt to harm him.

Jordan Bardella is striking back in the case of the antisemitic messages attributed to him by Mediapart. On Tuesday, the president of the National Rally publicly responded to the media outlet, asserting that the revelations published over the past week have not had the desired effect on public opinion. "Their manipulations aren't working on the French people ," he declared, while maintaining that he is not the author of the messages attributed to him.

The leader of the National Rally also revealed new information about the ongoing investigations into his past. According to him, Mediapart is now trying to trace his life back to his childhood and is contacting people he knew between the ages of 12 and 16 in order to obtain new information. This period predates the 2013 conversations at the heart of the current case.

"Their manipulations are not working on the French."

Jordan Bardella thus adopted an offensive stance on Tuesday. While Mediapart maintains the authenticity of the published material and its attribution to the president of the National Rally, he believes the affair has failed to convince the French public and continues to portray the revelations as an attempt to damage him politically.

“Their manipulations aren’t working on the French ,” he asserted. This political assessment, made by Jordan Bardella himself, comes as several National Rally officials are now publicly making the same argument.

Sébastien Chenu had thus declared a few hours earlier: "Mediapart's manipulation is not working, it is not taking hold ," before assuring that there was "zero impact because nobody ever believed it . "

But Jordan Bardella revealed on Tuesday what he presents as a new stage in the media outlet's investigations. According to him, the research is no longer limited to his early years in the National Front or the people he corresponded with in 2013.

"Mediapart is currently contacting my friends from when I was between 12 and 16 years old to obtain more documents ," he said.

Born on September 13, 1995, Jordan Bardella was between 12 and 16 years old between 2007 and 2012. If his statements are accurate, the searches mentioned would therefore go back to a period before his joining the National Front in 2012 and the private conversations of 2013 published by Mediapart.

At this stage, no new information concerning this period between the ages of 12 and 16 has been made public by the media . Jordan Bardella presents these actions as a continuation of the investigations undertaken against him.

A new stage after a week of confrontation

This statement comes eight days after the start of the affair concerning messages attributed to Jordan Bardella . Mediapart claims to have found several private conversations in which the current president of the National Rally allegedly made anti-Semitic and conspiratorial remarks, starting in 2013. Jordan Bardella was 17 years old at the time.

Among the published statements is the phrase "All banks are owned by Jews ." Jordan Bardella has consistently denied being the author of these messages and has denounced them as "crude forgeries ," then "crude fabrications," and "pseudo-evidence . "

Mediapart subsequently published the evidence on which its investigation was based. The media outlet claims, in particular, that Messenger conversations were retrieved from data provided by Meta to one of the account's former contacts, and that a bailiff verified the extraction. Mediapart has since maintained that the messages are authentic and attributable to Jordan Bardella.

Bardella maintains his accusations against Mediapart

The publication of this new information has not changed Jordan Bardella's position. The president of the National Rally has initiated defamation proceedings and announced a new lawsuit for forgery and use of forged documents. He had also accused Mediapart of waging "all-out war" against the National Rally.

Marine Le Pen continues to support the president of the National Rally. Several party leaders are now publicly reiterating the idea that the affair will have little impact on public opinion. Le Monde also reports that some National Rally officials internally consider the impact of the revelations to be limited, while Mediapart defends the soundness of its investigation.

The battle now continues even within Bardella's childhood circle.

Tuesday's statement adds another element to the case. Jordan Bardella now claims that Mediapart is seeking testimonies and documents from people who knew him even before he entered politics.

The leader of the National Rally (RN) counters these investigations with two arguments: he continues to deny authorship of the published messages and now asserts that "their manipulations aren't working on the French public ." Mediapart, for its part, stands by its revelations and the attribution of the conversations. After a week of confrontation surrounding the 2013 messages and their authentication, the investigations mentioned by Bardella now reportedly extend back to his middle school years.