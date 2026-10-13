Energy Truce in Ukraine: Moscow Strikes Six Sites Hours After Trump's Announcement

Just hours after Donald Trump proclaimed an immediate ceasefire on energy infrastructure, Russia struck six Ukrainian sites. Volodymyr Zelensky sees this as a direct response from Vladimir Putin to the American president.

The energy ceasefire announced Sunday by Donald Trump did not hold through the night. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, six Ukrainian facilities were hit by Russian strikes in the hours following the American president’s declaration, which stated the truce was « effective immediately. » Gas stations, power grids, and other infrastructures were targeted across the territory, causing 33 injuries.

The city of Izyum experienced power outages after its electrical network was destroyed, while energy and railway infrastructures in the western part of the country were also targeted during the night. The national electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported on Monday « new outages » in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, forcing authorities to implement electricity rationing to avoid overloading damaged equipment.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced Monday evening that a drone had struck a twenty-five-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district, killing one person and injuring eleven others. Several vehicles parked in the building’s courtyard also caught fire.

Interviewed on Fox News, Zelensky was categorical: « We did not attack, while Russia struck our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities. » He added: « I believe this was Putin’s response to President Trump. » On the social network X, he described these strikes as proof that Moscow was « unwilling to accept an energy ceasefire. »

On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Monday that Ukraine does not deserve the « respite » a ceasefire would bring. Moscow maintains that the targeted facilities are legitimate military targets, as they support the Ukrainian war effort.

The situation is part of a documented escalation of mutual strikes on energy infrastructure. Since the beginning of 2026, 273 strikes on oil and gas facilities controlled by Russia have been recorded, more than double the 124 recorded during the same period in 2025. Russian attacks affecting the Ukrainian energy network have increased by a factor of 2.4 compared to the previous year.

The truce proposed by Washington takes place in a particular geopolitical and economic context: Trump seeks to lower fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections and announced Friday an agreement allowing the import of Russian diesel to the United States, involving a temporary lifting of sanctions on energy imports. Zelensky called this agreement a « gift » to Putin.

European reactions remain cautious. While British Prime Minister Andy Burnham supported the American initiative, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas conditioned the EU’s adherence on concrete verification: « We have not yet seen that Russia will abide by it. » The Estonian foreign minister was more direct, judging that the ceasefire « does not work. »