Emmanuel Macron condemned the escalation of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, calling the decision irresponsible. By supporting Kyiv and calling for a ceasefire, he emphasized the devastating impact of the attacks on civilians. Moscow justifies its actions by citing Ukrainian offensives, but Paris rejects this explanation.

Emmanuel Macron condemned on Monday, October 5, the intensification of Russian strikes against infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine . Following a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky , the French president denounced Moscow 's "irresponsible choice" and reaffirmed continued support for Kyiv . He also criticized Russia for rejecting calls for a ceasefire. This stance comes after Russia announced on Sunday an increase in attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian capital is particularly vulnerable. A bridge in Kyiv was targeted on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day, while Volodymyr Zelensky described the harrowing conditions faced by residents. As early as Thursday, a drone attack had led to the temporary closure of a major crossing point for travel between the two banks of the Dnieper River, which is also used by the metro. According to the municipal administration, the initial inspection had not revealed any critical damage to its structure. These strikes are affecting infrastructure essential to the city's daily operations.

Paris maintains its support and calls for a reduction in hostilities.

The French president believes that the course of action announced by Moscow violates fundamental principles of international humanitarian law. He assures that France and Europe will continue to support Ukraine while seeking ways to protect civilians and reduce hostilities. Russia, for its part, presents the intensification of its strikes as a response to Ukrainian attacks on its refineries and claims to be targeting military and industrial facilities. This Russian justification is contested by the French president, who emphasizes the consequences for civilian populations.

Paris's warning comes the day after Friedrich Merz 's visit to Kyiv, where the German Chancellor reiterated his support and announced further financial aid. With winter approaching, attacks on energy networks are adding pressure on residents: following bombings last week, the utility Ukrenergo called for a reduction in electricity consumption. Emmanuel Macron 's message thus combines firmness in the face of Moscow with a search for a diplomatic solution, in a context where the protection of infrastructure directly determines the Ukrainians' ability to cope with the coming months.