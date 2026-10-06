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Zidane reunites with Aimé Jacquet at the Stade de France: "He's handsome!", the moving embrace between the two 1998 World Cup champions

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— Zidane reunites with Aimé Jacquet at the Stade de France: "He's handsome!", the moving embrace between the two 1998 World Cup champions
Zidane reunites with Aimé Jacquet at the Stade de France: "He's handsome!", the moving embrace between the two 1998 World Cup champions

Twenty-eight years after leading the French national team to the top of the world together, Zinédine Zidane and Aimé Jacquet reunited on Monday evening at the Stade de France . After Les Bleus' victory against Belgium (4-1) , the current national team coach met up with the man who had established him at the heart of the French team in the 1990s. A long embrace took place in the corridors of the Saint-Denis stadium , surrounded by several members of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad.

Aimé Jacquet's presence had already made the evening memorable. At 84, the former national team coach now rarely appears in stadiums. Seated in the stands behind Philippe Diallo , president of the French Football Federation , he watched Zinédine Zidane 's fourth match in charge of Les Bleus and their stunning victory against Belgium.

Zidane falls into Aimé Jacquet's arms

The reunion took place after the match. In the corridors of the Stade de France , before heading to the TF1 studio set up at the edge of the pitch, Zinédine Zidane spotted his former national team coach. The two men immediately embraced.

An image steeped in history. Aimé Jacquet managed Zidane with the French national team until their triumph on July 12, 1998. The playmaker scored two headed goals in the final against Brazil (3-0), giving Les Bleus their first World Cup title. Twenty-eight years later, the roles have reversed: Zidane now occupies the bench once held by Jacquet.

Interviewed after the victory against Belgium , Zidane didn't hide his emotion when speaking about the man he still affectionately calls "Mémé." "Aimé is all about kindness. I was happy he was there. He's handsome!" he explained. Zidane knew his former coach rarely went out anymore and wanted to meet him personally.

"Grandma was someone who loved her players."

Zinedine Zidane also recalled what Aimé Jacquet represented for the players of the 1998 generation. “'Mémé' was someone who loved his players ,” the coach said, mentioning “a lot of confidence, freedom and kindness”.

Aimé Jacquet holds a special place in Zidane's international career. It was under his guidance that the future number 10 of Les Bleus established himself as a regular in the national team, before becoming one of the key players in the French system during the 1998 World Cup. Their meeting at the Stade de France took on a special significance as Zidane had, in turn, just taken charge of the national team.

The new coach had already experienced a highly symbolic evening on Friday by returning to the Stade de France and Italy , twenty years after the 2006 World Cup final and his expulsion against the Italians.

Blanc, Pirès, Candela and Karembeu were also present

Zidane didn't just reunite with his former national team coach. Several of his 1998 teammates were present on Monday evening: Laurent Blanc, Robert Pirès, Vincent Candela, and Christian Karembeu. The coach also warmly greeted them after the match.

This reunion capped off a successful evening for Les Bleus. Trailing 1-0 until the 77th minute, France completely overturned Belgium to ultimately win 4-1. Désiré Doué equalized, Rayan Cherki gave the French the lead four minutes later, and Michael Olise finished off the Belgians with a brace late in the game.

Olise's performance confirms his growing importance in Zidane's system. The coach had already expressed his convictions about the style of play he wants to implement, even recently mentioning the playing principles of PSG, which he appreciates.

A few minutes after the final whistle, one of the most symbolic images of the evening was far from the pitch: Zinedine Zidane, now coach of the French team, in the arms of Aimé Jacquet, the man who had led him to the world title in 1998.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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