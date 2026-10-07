Kylian Mbappé is going through his first real turbulence since arriving at Real Madrid. In just a few days, his injury with the French national team, his trips to Paris and Switzerland during recovery, criticism from some supporters, a reprimand attributed to José Mourinho, and now reports of tensions with management have completely changed the atmosphere around the Frenchman.

A new rumor goes even further: Mbappé’s entourage reportedly postponed discussions about his future in Madrid, with the player wanting first to obtain guarantees about the sporting project and locker room dynamics. To recall, Mbappé is not at the end of his contract: he signed in July 2024 for five seasons and remains tied to Real until June 2029.

Mbappé reportedly has serious doubts about Real Madrid’s project

This Wednesday, several reports from Spain indicate a deeper unease. Journalist Jorge C. Picón states that Mbappé confided to his entourage that he is not fully satisfied with the situation at Real. The Frenchman is questioning the solidity of the project and the commitment of some of his teammates.

According to this version, Mbappé was surprised to find disciplinary and rigor issues in Madrid that he thought he was leaving behind when leaving PSG. Ironically for the Frenchman, the Parisian club has won the last two Champions Leagues since his departure… The behavior of some Madrid players, their physical condition, and their attitude after defeats also fuel his frustration.

The sporting context heightens tensions. Real is already six points behind FC Barcelona in La Liga. A situation very different from the environment Mbappé himself described just weeks ago when he still called Madrid the “greatest club in the world” and expressed his ambition to win the Champions League wearing the white jersey.

Four points of friction between Mbappé and Real

On El Partidazo de COPE, Dani Senabre now believes that Real is starting to distance itself from its star. The journalist mentions several sources of tension, including the departure of a physiotherapist, disagreements over the club’s stance on refereeing, and the handling of the Frenchman’s Ballon d’Or candidacy.

On this last point, a version circulated in Spain claimed that Mbappé had asked Real to more actively support his candidacy. The forward publicly mocked this story on Instagram: “I was also angry at my great-aunt!”

The situation contrasts with the Frenchman’s public statements. On September 17, Mbappé still told AS: “If you want to be part of football history, one day you have to play for Real Madrid.”

Injury, Paris, nightclub and mountain biking: ten days that changed everything

The saga accelerated after Mbappé’s injury with Les Bleus against Turkey. Real Madrid officially diagnosed on September 26 a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of the left knee.

During his recovery, the forward was then seen in a Paris nightclub while injured⁠, before posting images of himself mountain biking in Switzerland. These trips sparked many reactions in Spain, even though his recovery program and rest days had been agreed upon with Real’s technical and medical staff.

The club also announced on Sunday that Mbappé had resumed work at Valdebebas. He trained individually, first indoors then on the pitch, with and without the ball. His goal remains to return to competition against Villarreal on Saturday.

Mourinho reportedly gave Mbappé a severe reprimand

A new episode was added on Tuesday. According to information broadcast by El Chiringuito, José Mourinho had a particularly firm discussion with Mbappé over breakfast at Valdebebas.

The coach reportedly reproached him for certain posts made during his recovery and made him understand that he would continue to protect him publicly but would not grant any special treatment internally. Mourinho reportedly told him: “Outside, I will defend you when questioned. But here, no, I will not defend you.”

The climate around Mbappé is therefore clearly tenser than at the start of the season. It is necessary, however, to distinguish established facts from information currently circulating in Spain: his injury, recovery program, and contract until 2029 are certain; Mourinho’s reprimand is reported by the Spanish press; his doubts about the Madrid project are attributed to his entourage; the postponement of a meeting intended to extend his contract remains, for now, information to be confirmed.

Less than three weeks before the Clasico against Barça, scheduled for October 25, Mbappé’s next match at Santiago Bernabéu will mainly provide a very concrete first indication: the reception he will receive from the Madrid crowd.