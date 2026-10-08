Less than three weeks before the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled for October 26 in London, Kylian Mbappé faces a serious setback. Pascal Ferré, former director of France Football and former Ballon d’Or head, believes the Real Madrid forward does not deserve to be crowned this year. Despite impressive individual statistics, the captain of Les Bleus finishes the 2025-2026 season without any trophies, neither with his club nor with the French national team. This lack of collective honors is deemed disqualifying by Pascal Ferré.

« I don’t see how the world’s best player could miss out on all team trophies »

Pascal Ferré knows the Ballon d’Or process intimately, having overseen its organization for a long time. Asked about Kylian Mbappé’s chances, he directly questions his legitimacy to receive football’s highest individual award: « Among the thirty nominees, there must be three or four who have not won any trophies. Including Kylian Mbappé. I don’t see how the world’s best player could miss out on all team trophies. »

The former head of France Football elaborates his reasoning by reminding that football remains primarily a team sport. « Football is still a collective work. That the world’s best player was unable to reach the end of any of the competitions he was involved in, especially when playing for two major teams, is quite limiting for me. »

For Pascal Ferré, playing for Real Madrid and the French national team even raises expectations. Two teams regularly competing for the biggest trophies, yet neither won any during the period considered for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Top scorer everywhere, but unable to win a single title: the Mbappé contradiction

Statistically, Kylian Mbappé’s season is exceptional. The French international finishes as top scorer in La Liga with 25 goals, top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, and top scorer at the 2026 World Cup with 10 goals. He also becomes the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals.

But his collective record is much less glorious. Real Madrid wins neither the Spanish league nor the Champions League. As for the French team, they are eliminated in the World Cup semi-finals by Spain, the eventual world champions. This situation had already been highlighted by Michel Platini, who acknowledged Mbappé’s « remarkable » season while noting he had won nothing.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner declared: « Kylian had a remarkable season, he was top scorer everywhere, unfortunately they will say he won nothing. » Pascal Ferré goes even further in his assessment. For him, the two decisive competitions remain the World Cup and the Champions League: « I think a World Cup weighs as much as a Champions League. No more, no less. These are the two benchmark events in a season. After that, it remains subjective. But for me, the best player has won one of the two. If he has won neither, even while scoring goals everywhere, it leaves me unsatisfied. »

Pascal Ferré prefers Lamine Yamal over Mbappé

Had he had to vote this year, Pascal Ferré would have favored Lamine Yamal. The Spanish international, crowned world champion with La Roja, has according to him the two qualities necessary to win the Ballon d’Or: remarkable individual performances and a collective trophy record. The former executive notably highlights « the trophy record » of Yamal and « the virtuosity on the pitch », which make the FC Barcelona player a unique footballer.

Lamine Yamal is among Mbappé’s most serious competitors, alongside Harry Kane and several Paris Saint-Germain players. The Parisian club has even set a record with ten players among the thirty nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, after winning its second consecutive Champions League. An embarrassing contrast for Mbappé, who left Paris in 2024 to join Real Madrid hoping to win the biggest competitions and finally claim his first Ballon d’Or. Yet, since his departure, PSG has won the Champions League twice and Ousmane Dembélé has become Ballon d’Or. Hard to digest, even if, out of pride, he does not admit it publicly…

Mbappé’s media campaign also criticized

Pascal Ferré also takes a harsh view of the French forward’s communication. In recent weeks, Mbappé has given multiple interviews to defend his candidacy and assert that he deserves the award. In early September, the captain of Les Bleus even said he considered himself the best player in the world and claimed that passersby talked to him about the Ballon d’Or in the street.

A strategy Pascal Ferré judges counterproductive. « Usually, lobbying is more the business of clubs, entourages or agents. This is one of the first times the player himself makes so much noise. It’s not forbidden to shout from the rooftops that you deserve the Ballon d’Or, but I’m not sure Kylian Mbappé’s strategy is the right one. »

According to him, journalists responsible for choosing the winner dislike overly insistent influence attempts. He even believes this communication can have the opposite effect of what is intended: « The jurors are a bit annoyed that someone is trying to force their hand. They are not used to such insistent campaigns. » This media battle has been particularly intense this year. Mbappé, Yamal and Dembélé have multiplied statements before the vote closes on September 28.

Verdict on October 26 in London

The 2026 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, October 26 at the London Palladium Theatre, London. For the first time, the ceremony leaves Paris, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the trophy’s creation. The winner will be chosen by a jury of 100 international journalists representing the top 100 nations in the FIFA ranking. Individual performances, team results, class, and fair play of players are among the selection criteria.

Kylian Mbappé still hopes to win his first Ballon d’Or after finishing third in 2023. But the successive statements from Michel Platini and Pascal Ferré show that his trophyless season is a serious obstacle to his crowning. The former Ballon d’Or head has expressed his preference for Lamine Yamal. It remains to be seen whether the jurors will share his assessment or decide to reward Mbappé’s exceptional statistics despite his lack of titles.