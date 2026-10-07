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Lionel Messi, it's over with Argentina: goal, assists and tears for the last match of his career with the Albiceleste

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— Lionel Messi's time with Argentina is over: goals, assists, and tears in the final match of his career with the Albiceleste
Lionel Messi's time with Argentina is over: goals, assists, and tears marked the final match of his career with the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi has definitively closed the immense chapter of his international career. At 39, the Argentine captain played his 208th and final match with the Albiceleste on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. For his farewell at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, in front of more than 80,000 spectators, Argentina defeated Benin 3-0. Messi left his national team with a final goal, two assists, and an evening entirely dedicated to his departure. 

This ultimate appearance was arranged after the announcement of his international retirement at 39⁠. Messi had initially ended his journey with Argentina after the 2026 World Cup, but the Argentine Football Association and Lionel Scaloni decided to call him back one last time to offer him a farewell in front of his fans.

One last recital: a goal and two assists

There was still one match to play, and Lionel Messi played it until the end. After a goalless first half, Argentina made the difference after the break. From a corner taken by their captain, Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring in the 48th minute. Messi then delivered another assist to Nicolás Paz, who scored the 2-0 in the 60th minute. 

In the 70th minute, number 10 himself converted a penalty to score the last goal of his international career. His 126th under the Argentine jersey. Messi also hit the post late in the match and finished his final appearance with two assists, bringing his total to 67 with the Albiceleste. 

Tears even before kickoff

The evening was conceived as a huge tribute. In the streets of Buenos Aires, jerseys bearing the number 10 were everywhere. A crowd accompanied the Argentine team bus route, and several monuments were illuminated in sky blue and white colors. At the stadium, the national anthem was performed by a Falklands War veteran. At the 10th minute, the game was even stopped to allow the Monumental to ovate its number 10. 

Messi did not hide his emotion. He had already been seen in tears on the bus taking the team to the stadium, then during the anthem. Lionel Scaloni was also overwhelmed with emotion. After the final whistle, a drone show drew a huge “Gracias Leo” in the sky before the Argentine captain’s lap of honor. 

“Not coming back will be a great sorrow”

After the match, Lionel Messi spoke on the pitch. “It has been a great pride for me to wear this jersey”, declared the eight-time Ballon d’Or in front of the Argentine crowd. Then a few words summed up the difficulty of this farewell: “Not coming back will be a great sorrow.” 

This last appearance comes less than three months after the 2026 World Cup final lost 1-0 by Argentina against Spain⁠. Messi had still delivered an exceptional World Cup before seeing the Albiceleste fail in the final after extra time. A few weeks later, he announced his international retirement.

208 caps and 126 goals: 21 years of history

Lionel Messi definitively leaves Argentina with 208 caps and 126 goals. His first appearance with the senior team dates back to 2005. Between the two, more than two decades profoundly changed his story with his country.

Long pursued by lost finals and comparisons with Diego Maradona, Messi ended up winning the Copa América in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022, then the World Cup in Qatar a few months later. A second Copa América followed in 2024. He had also won the U20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Games in 2008. 

His international story had one last twist after the painful defeat against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final⁠. This time, there will be no return. Lionel Messi played his last match with Argentina, scored his last goal, and completed his last lap of honor in the sky blue and white jersey. In Buenos Aires, number 10 left the Albiceleste as he had dreamed: on the field, captain, decisive, and cheered by an entire stadium. 

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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