Long behind and unable to capitalize on their dominance, the French team completely overturned Belgium this Monday evening at the Stade de France. Les Bleus won 4-1 during the 4th day of the Nations League thanks to a totally crazy finish. Désiré Doué equalized in the 77th minute, Rayan Cherki gave the French the lead four minutes later, before Michael Olise scored a brace in the 88th and 90+1 minutes.

One week after their 1-0 victory in Brussels, Zinédine Zidane’s players beat the Red Devils a second time and finish this gathering undefeated. Above all, after the 1-1 draw against Italy⁠, they return to winning in spectacular fashion.

Lukebakio chills the Stade de France

Zinédine Zidane had largely reshuffled his starting eleven for this fourth Nations League match. Guillaume Restes started in goal, behind Jules Koundé, Leny Yoro, Maxence Lacroix, and Andy Diouf. Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Koné notably occupied midfield, while Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Estéban Lepaul were aligned in the attacking sector.

The French quickly take control of the ball but face a Belgian team capable of quick transitions. Bradley Barcola gets the first opportunity against Maarten Vandevoordt but fails to unlock the match.

In the 35th minute, Belgium strikes. Roméo Lavia perfectly finds Dodi Lukebakio behind the French defense. The Belgian forward faces Guillaume Restes alone and places a left-footed shot into the top corner. Belgium leads 1-0 and forces Les Bleus to chase the score.

Zidane brings on Doué, Cherki, and Olise

France pushes but lacks precision in the final meters for a long time. Zinédine Zidane then decides to draw from his bench. Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki, and Michael Olise come on and completely transform the match.

A scenario that takes on particular resonance a few days after the coach’s statements about the football he wants to establish with Les Bleus. Zidane had explained drawing inspiration from several PSG playing principles⁠, notably the desire to play high, keep possession, and take the initiative.

This time, the coach’s changes explode the Belgian defense in the last quarter of an hour.

Doué equalizes in the 77th minute

Désiré Doué starts the French comeback in the 77th minute. Served by Lucas Da Cunha in front of the box, the PSG forward receives the ball with his back to goal, turns, and fires a low left-footed cross shot. Vandevoordt is beaten. Doué equalizes for Les Bleus!

At 1-1, the Stade de France wakes up and the match’s dynamics change abruptly. Belgium, which had resisted for over an hour, begins to yield to the French accelerations.

Cherki overturns Belgium four minutes later

It takes only four more minutes for Les Bleus to take the lead. In the 81st minute, Michael Olise accelerates on the wing and crosses back. Rayan Cherki appears at the near post and shoots left-footed. The ball is touched by Vandevoordt before ending in the net. Cherki puts Les Bleus ahead!

In just four minutes, France has turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Cherki also confirms his importance in the new tricolor project, having already been decisive during the draw against Italy at the Stade de France⁠.

Olise knocks out the Belgians in the 88th

Belgium no longer has time to recover. In the 88th minute, Michael Olise scores as well. After a big work by Désiré Doué on the right side, the ball comes back to the Bayern Munich player, who shoots right-footed and beats Vandevoordt. Olise breaks through for the Tricolors!

At 3-1, the match is practically settled. Olise, already scorer during the 1-0 win in Belgium and then against Italy three days earlier, continues his excellent gathering with Les Bleus.

Olise’s quick brace to finish the festival

The French continue to attack. In added time, Cherki switches the play to Doué. The Parisian perfectly sets up Olise in the box. The forward shoots left-footed between Vandevoordt’s legs and scores his second goal of the evening.

The scoreboard now reads 4-1. Between Doué’s equalizer in the 77th minute and Olise’s fourth goal in the 90+1, Les Bleus scored four goals in only 14 minutes.

Doué, Cherki, and Olise completely change the match

The final score is wide given the scenario. France was still behind 1-0 less than fifteen minutes from the end. The three men directly involved in the turnaround, Doué, Cherki, and Olise, had started the match on the bench.

Zidane thus gets an offensive response after the difficulties encountered against Italy. After that match, the coach had acknowledged that Les Bleus still needed to improve in the last 30 meters, while stating: “I am happy with the content, not the result because I think we deserved better.”

Three days later, France this time turned their dominance into goals. And brutally: four goals in the last quarter of an hour to take the Stade de France from worry to a 4-1 victory.

Zidane finishes his first gathering undefeated

Zinédine Zidane’s first gathering at the helm of Les Bleus thus ends without a single defeat. France had started with two 1-0 wins, in Turkey then Belgium, before the 1-1 draw against Italy and this wide victory in the return match against the Red Devils.

The record is three wins and one draw in four matches. After three relatively closed first matches, this France-Belgium also offers Zidane his first offensive festival since taking office.

France will return to the Nations League in November, including a trip to Italy. Until then, Zidane leaves this gathering with an additional certainty: Doué, Cherki, and Olise showed in 14 minutes that they could completely overturn a match.