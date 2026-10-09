Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portugal: star faces up to 6 months suspension after clash with Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo is provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the national team gathering on September 30. At 41, the Portugal captain faces a sanction ranging from 1 to 6 months, as well as a fine. The Disciplinary Council must now determine the length of his definitive suspension. This decision could deprive the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of upcoming Nations League matches.

A hasty departure after a conflict with Jorge Jesus

It all began during Portugal’s gathering for the Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing for Al-Nassr, found himself in disagreement with his coach Jorge Jesus regarding his sporting management and playing time.

During Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, Ronaldo remained on the bench despite a long warm-up. According to the player, Jorge Jesus had promised him about thirty minutes on the field. The forward also claims that an agreement had been made to publicly explain this situation, but the coach did not honor this commitment.

Tensions rose after the match. Ronaldo reproached his coach for breaking his word twice and ultimately decided to leave the Portuguese gathering on September 30, before the match against Denmark. This decision was made without the necessary authorization and triggered the application of the Federation’s disciplinary regulations.

An automatic suspension and up to 6 months sanction

Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary regulations provides that a regularly summoned player who unjustifiably abandons a gathering, training, or national team match faces a suspension between 1 and 6 months.

The text also provides for a fine ranging from 510 to 1,020 euros for a professional player. Its second paragraph specifies that abandoning the gathering automatically triggers a provisional suspension, even before the disciplinary commission has ruled on the final sanction.

Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore currently subject to this provisional measure. However, the Federation has not yet publicly announced the duration of his final sanction.

This suspension concerns his activities with the Portuguese national team. It does not prevent him from continuing to play with Al-Nassr in the Saudi league.

Ronaldo admits his fault and asks to be sanctioned

On Tuesday, October 6, Cristiano Ronaldo published a lengthy statement to give his version of events. The Portuguese captain acknowledges leaving the gathering and apologizes to his teammates and supporters.

He also accepts the disciplinary consequences of his behavior, considering that his captain status imposes an additional responsibility. The player states that his decision must be sanctioned and refuses to claim his status to obtain privileged treatment.

However, Ronaldo maintains his accusations against Jorge Jesus. He believes the coach did not respect the commitments made regarding his playing time and the communication around his absence on the field.

Jorge Jesus, for his part, disputes the existence of the agreement mentioned by his player. Despite this public confrontation, the coach has not closed the door to the return of his captain.

His sanction could ultimately be halved

Another article of the Portuguese disciplinary regulations could work in Cristiano Ronaldo’s favor. Article 244 provides that a full and unconditional acknowledgment of the facts can lead to halving the minimum and maximum limits of the sanction.

If the Disciplinary Council considers that Ronaldo’s public statements constitute a complete and acceptable acknowledgment of the offense, the suspension could thus be reduced to a period between 15 days and 3 months.

The absence of comparable disciplinary records and the services rendered to Portuguese football may also be examined as mitigating circumstances. However, the decision belongs to the disciplinary bodies, which must assess the facts and circumstances of the departure.

Portugal’s upcoming matches at risk

Portugal is set to return to the Nations League in November, notably against Wales and Denmark. A suspension of several months would deprive Cristiano Ronaldo of these matches and force Jorge Jesus to manage without his captain.

The length of the sanction will be decisive for the future of his international career. A sanction limited to a few weeks could allow a quick return, while a 3-month suspension would postpone his possible reintegration to early 2027.

Despite the break with his coach, Cristiano Ronaldo assures that he wishes to continue representing his country. He indicated that once his suspension is served, he will remain available for Portugal, provided he is in good physical shape and continues to play regularly with his club.

At 41, the all-time top scorer for the Portuguese national team thus sees his international future depend on a disciplinary procedure triggered by his own departure from the gathering.