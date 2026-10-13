Lionel Messi could play an unexpected role at the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony, scheduled for Monday, October 26 in London. The Argentine with 8 Ballon d’Or awards will not only attend the evening but also personally present the trophy to the winner. This announcement is all the more surprising as the Inter Miami player himself is among the 30 candidates for the award this year.

Less than two weeks before the ceremony, this information draws attention to the role reserved for the record holder of victories in the history of the Ballon d’Or. However, his participation in the award presentation has not yet been officially confirmed by the organizers.

Lionel Messi tasked with presenting the Ballon d’Or to the winner

The ceremony on October 26 could therefore produce a historic image: Lionel Messi presenting the Ballon d’Or to the player crowned best of the year. At 39, the Inter Miami captain remains the most decorated footballer since the trophy’s creation in 1956.

The announcement published Monday specifies that his presence will not be merely ceremonial. Messi will be directly responsible for presenting the prestigious trophy on stage during the most anticipated moment of the evening.

The Argentine knows this ceremony perfectly, having himself received the award 8 times, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023. His last win notably rewarded his journey with Argentina during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A surprising detail: Messi could win the Ballon d’Or himself!

This announcement has a particularity: Lionel Messi is officially a candidate for the Ballon d’Or 2026. The Argentine player is on the list of 30 nominees revealed on September 8, alongside notably Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembélé, Rodri, and Erling Haaland.

His announced presence to present the prize raises a question: what would happen if Messi himself were named the winner? The designation of a player as presenter does not exclude them from the vote, and no official element allows concluding that the Argentine can no longer win a 9th Ballon d’Or.

The question is all the more interesting since the journalists’ votes are already closed. The result will be publicly revealed on October 26, following an election based notably on individual performances, collective results, and fair play.

A historic ceremony organized in London for the first time

This 2026 edition marks a change in the history of the Ballon d’Or. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of its creation, the trophy exceptionally leaves Paris and its traditional ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet to be awarded in London, at the London Palladium.

This choice pays tribute to Stanley Matthews, the first Ballon d’Or winner in 1956. The English player inaugurated a roll of honor that has since included the greatest names in world football.

The evening of October 26 should notably reveal the successor to Ousmane Dembélé, winner of the men’s trophy in 2025 after Paris Saint-Germain’s historic season. The Frenchman is again among the candidates but faces several top competitors, including Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane.

Messi could present the trophy to one of his greatest heirs

If his participation is confirmed, Messi could notably present the award to Lamine Yamal, a young prodigy from FC Barcelona often described as his heir. The two players share a history with the Catalan club, where Messi spent most of his career and won 4 Champions League titles.

A victory by Kylian Mbappé or Ousmane Dembélé would offer another prestigious scenario, with the historical Ballon d’Or record holder rewarding one of French football’s representatives. Former Ballon d’Or official Pascal Ferré recently gave his opinion on Mbappé’s chances, considering that the absence of a collective trophy for the Frenchman was a significant handicap in the race for the award.

But among all possible scenarios, that of Messi presenting the trophy to Lamine Yamal has an additional dimension. The two players have already shared several remarkable moments in football history, including an episode dating back nearly 19 years.

What if Messi’s presence was a clue about the future Ballon d’Or winner?

The announcement of Lionel Messi’s possible participation in the trophy presentation could also fuel speculation about the winner’s identity. What if the organizers planned a symbolic transfer of power between the Argentine and Lamine Yamal, considered one of the main favorites for this 2026 edition?

This hypothesis is notably based on an extraordinary story, well before the young Spaniard’s emergence. In 2007, Lionel Messi, then 20 years old, participated in a charity photo shoot organized with UNICEF, during which he posed with a 5-month-old baby. This infant was none other than Lamine Yamal.

The photo, taken by photographer Joan Monfort, shows Messi helping the baby’s mother give him a bath in a small tub. Long unknown to the general public, this photograph went viral worldwide after the Spanish prodigy’s rise under the FC Barcelona jersey.

A World Cup won by Yamal against Messi

Their story took another dimension on July 19, when the two players faced each other in the 2026 World Cup final. That day, Lamine Yamal’s Spain defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina (1-0 after extra time), thanks to a goal scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.

The young Barcelonan thus won his first world title at the expense of the man who led Argentina to the 2022 crown. At 19, Yamal became world champion while Messi, aged 39, played his last World Cup.

This final significantly strengthened the young Spaniard’s Ballon d’Or candidacy. Second in the 2025 ranking behind Ousmane Dembélé, Yamal can now highlight a world title, in addition to his individual performances with Barça and the Spanish national team.

Messi presenting the Ballon d’Or to Yamal: an image already imagined by the organizers?

A Ballon d’Or presentation by Messi to Yamal would therefore be an exceptional image: the holder of the record 8 trophies rewarding a 19-year-old player from the same youth club, FC Barcelona, after having lost the World Cup final against him.

The symbolism would be particularly strong. Nearly 19 years after holding him as a baby in his arms, Lionel Messi could present Lamine Yamal with his first Ballon d’Or. The Argentine would then reward a player who could become the youngest winner in history, ahead of Ronaldo, crowned in 1997 at 21 years old.

This hypothesis also has sporting logic. Lamine Yamal is among the favorites alongside Harry Kane, who had an exceptional season with Bayern Munich. The Spaniard nevertheless benefits from the argument of the world title, a collective trophy that voters consider in their ranking.

Could Messi’s possible choice to present the Ballon d’Or then be a clue about a Yamal victory already known to the organizers? Nothing allows affirming this today. The presenter may perfectly have been chosen independently of the result, and Messi’s presence may simply correspond to a desire to celebrate the most decorated player in history on the 70th anniversary of the trophy.

But if Lamine Yamal were crowned on October 26 and Messi personally presented him the award, the organizers would offer football a memorable image. That of a man who, in 2007, held a 5-month-old baby in his arms without imagining that nearly two decades later, he could symbolically pass on the most prestigious individual trophy in his sport to him.