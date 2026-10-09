Vladimir Putin celebrated his 74th birthday in the company of a particularly controversial guest in Germany. The Russian president received on Wednesday, October 7, the former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, aged 82, at his residence, during the latter’s visit to Moscow. The information was confirmed on Thursday by the Kremlin, which also released photographs showing the two men smiling, shaking hands in front of a traditional Russian stove and a samovar. According to the Russian presidency, Vladimir Putin learned through the media of his former counterpart’s presence in the capital and decided to invite him personally. A meeting presented as private, but which takes on a particular political dimension as relations between Berlin and Moscow remain deeply strained since the start of the Russian offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Gerhard Schröder, who led Germany from 1998 to 2005 under the Social Democratic Party (SPD) banner, has maintained a privileged relationship with Vladimir Putin for more than twenty years. Unlike most former European officials, he has never completely severed ties with the Russian president, despite Western sanctions and the war in Ukraine. His presence in Moscow is officially explained by his new responsibilities on the supervisory board of Hyperglobus, a company operating the Russian activities of the Globus retail chain. The former chancellor had also met with company employees before his meeting with Vladimir Putin. This new role confirms the continuation of his economic activities in Russia, following his previous engagements with Russian energy groups, notably Rosneft and Gazprom.

An embarrassing friendship for Berlin amid the war in Ukraine

This persistent closeness has been a source of tension within the German political class for several years. Gerhard Schröder has been strongly criticized for his refusal to clearly distance himself from Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. His professional relations with Russian energy companies have also fueled accusations of conflicts of interest and debates about Moscow’s influence in Germany. The former chancellor notably supported the development of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, intended to transport Russian gas to Germany. His continued presence in Russian economic and political circles now contrasts with Berlin’s policy of support for Ukraine. The release of photographs of this meeting thus provides the Kremlin with an opportunity to show that Vladimir Putin maintains personal relations with certain historical figures of European politics, despite his diplomatic isolation from many Western governments.

Beyond the birthday, this meeting takes place in a context where Moscow seeks to maintain communication channels with European officials. Last May, Vladimir Putin mentioned the possibility of Gerhard Schröder playing a role as an intermediary in potential negotiations concerning Ukraine, a prospect rejected by European foreign ministers. However, no official diplomatic discussions or mediation initiatives were announced following their October 7 meeting. For the former chancellor, this new visit confirms a personal loyalty to Vladimir Putin that has become politically costly in Germany. For the Russian president, the images published by the Kremlin mainly serve to maintain the narrative of a relationship that resists geopolitical upheavals. More than twenty years after their first collaboration at the summit of German-Russian relations, the two men continue to display a closeness that the war in Ukraine has evidently not challenged.