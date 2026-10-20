Bulgaria has issued European arrest warrants against two 19-year-old German nationals suspected of setting fire to Starlink antennas near Sofia in early October. The case is part of a series of sabotage acts targeting satellite communication infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe.

A Sofia court approved on Monday the Bulgarian prosecutor’s request to issue European arrest warrants against two young 19-year-old Germans. The two suspects are accused of deliberately setting fire to Starlink antennas in a mountainous area south of the Bulgarian capital on the evening of October 9. Of the eighteen installations on the site, three were completely destroyed, two partially burned, and three others damaged, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Investigators indicate that the two individuals entered Bulgarian territory from Serbia in a vehicle registered in Germany, presenting themselves as simple tourists. Their stay reportedly lasted only a few hours, coinciding with the presumed time of the incident. The head of Bulgarian domestic intelligence services, Plamen Tonchev, stated he is working on the hypothesis of deliberate sabotage and did not rule out that similar acts could occur in the future.

These antennas belong to the Starshield network, the military version of the Starlink service developed by SpaceX, which the Ukrainian army uses for its communications on the front since the Russian invasion. Bulgaria, although it does not share a land border with Ukraine, borders the Black Sea, a recurrent tension zone in the context of the conflict.

This Bulgarian case comes one week after the arrest in Germany of four people accused of sabotaging a Starlink communication station in central Poland at the end of September. Among those arrested are three men residing in Germany and one woman, including two Turkish nationals. Polish authorities attributed this operation to Russia, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk describing the act as “hybrid warfare.” Polish intelligence services also mentioned cooperation between Moscow and organized criminal networks based in Germany.

The phenomenon extends beyond Central Europe. In Lithuania, the head of government declared on Sunday that Russia was likely behind an attempted arson targeting a company hosting communication equipment for Starlink satellites in the Baltic region. The increase in these incidents outlines a coordinated campaign to destabilize satellite infrastructures supporting the Ukrainian war effort.