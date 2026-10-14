Nord Stream Sabotage: Former Ukrainian Officer Tried in Germany Four Years After Explosions

Four years after the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the German judiciary is opening a particularly sensitive trial. Serhii Kuznietsov, a former Ukrainian army officer, appears in Hamburg starting Wednesday, October 14, 2026, for his alleged involvement in the sabotage operations of September 26, 2022. The defendant is notably accused of having participated in organizing a mission to place explosives on the underwater installations connecting Russia to Germany. The case caused a shockwave in Europe, as Western countries were already seeking to reduce their energy dependence on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

According to German prosecutors, the group involved in this operation allegedly used a sailboat rented under false identities to transport equipment and reach the areas affected by the explosions. Several charges were reportedly installed near the Danish island of Bornholm. Serhii Kuznietsov is being prosecuted for various offenses related to infrastructure destruction and explosions. Arrested in Italy in 2025, he was subsequently extradited to Germany. Investigators must now establish his exact role in the preparation and execution of the acts. The former soldier benefits from the presumption of innocence as long as a final decision has not been rendered.

A Judicial Case with Major Diplomatic Consequences

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines immediately sparked numerous hypotheses regarding the identity of its perpetrators. These infrastructures held an important place in energy relations between Russia and several European countries, particularly Germany. The explosions caused considerable material damage and heightened concerns about the security of underwater installations. German investigations gradually focused their research on a group suspected of operating from a civilian vessel. Ukrainian authorities, for their part, have denied any involvement of the Ukrainian state in the destruction.

Beyond the individual responsibility of the defendant, the trial could help better understand the organization of an operation that remains one of the most controversial events of the war in Ukraine. The debates will notably clarify the means used, the roles of the different presumed participants, and the elements linking the accused to the explosions. Several hearings are scheduled until early 2027. The case also illustrates the difficulty of protecting European energy infrastructures against clandestine operations. For Berlin, the challenge is to legally establish the facts without confusing any individually demonstrated responsibilities with those of a state, which would require distinct evidence.