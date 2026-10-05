In Gosport, twelve people were arrested following a demonstration against the arrival of migrants rescued at sea. Although the atmosphere remained relatively calm, clashes broke out, leading to arrests for violence and public disorder. Authorities are reviewing footage for possible further arrests.

Twelve people were arrested following incidents that occurred Sunday evening in Gosport, on the south coast of England , during a protest against the arrival of migrants. According to the British Home Office, 149 people were rescued in the middle of the English Channel by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, with the assistance of a French vessel, before being disembarked in the Hampshire town. They were then transported by coach to a center in Kent responsible for their administrative processing.

Around 150 protesters had gathered near the marina. While the atmosphere remained generally calm, clashes broke out and fireworks were used. Some participants also blocked the advance of police vehicles. Eleven men and one woman were arrested, notably on suspicion of violence against police officers, property damage, and racially motivated public disorder. All were still in custody at the time of the official statement. Several officers received medical treatment at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Police are reviewing the footage and considering further arrests.

Hampshire Police deployed officers to support the services involved in the maritime rescue operation. They imposed restrictions on gatherings and measures prohibiting face coverings. Chief Constable Simon Dodds condemned the violence against officers and announced the continuation of a review of individual police videos and images posted online. Further arrests are possible. Authorities also intend to investigate threats made against police and partner organizations on social media.

This incident comes after similar tensions the previous month in Portsmouth, following the landing of migrants at Eastney. The Home Office did not specify why Gosport was chosen to receive the rescued individuals, citing the confidentiality of operational procedures. 19,451 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since the beginning of the year, 43% fewer than at the same time in 2025. A national decrease does not, therefore, prevent occasional arrivals from causing local tensions, where maritime rescue, border control, and law enforcement intersect.