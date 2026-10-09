Two Latvian nationals were arrested during the night from Wednesday, October 7 to Thursday, October 8 inside the RAF Molesworth military base, in Cambridgeshire, England. Aged 32 and 36 and residing in the United Kingdom, they are suspected of trespassing and vandalism, as well as an offense under national security legislation. The counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation.

The alert was raised after an abandoned vehicle was found near the site on Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. Searches conducted by the Ministry of Defence police and Cambridgeshire police then revealed a small breach in the fence. The two men were found inside the perimeter and arrested around 2 a.m. The vehicle was examined by explosive ordnance disposal specialists.

The suspects’ motivations remain to be determined

The Molesworth base hosts American intelligence facilities and NATO’s intelligence fusion center. The two suspects were notably arrested under a provision of the National Security Act 2023 concerning entry into a prohibited place for purposes harmful to the United Kingdom. Searches were also conducted at two addresses in the Peterborough area. Authorities have not publicly established their motivations.

The intrusion follows another security incident near the RAF Fairford base on September 27. Helen Flanagan, head of London’s counter-terrorism police, however clarified that at this stage no evidence links the two cases. The investigation at Molesworth must determine why the suspects were on this sensitive site. Their arrest does not allow concluding espionage activity or foreign state involvement.