Poland: Dozens of Schools Closed After Deadly Attacks and 'Bloody Friday' Threats

Poland experienced a Friday under high alert following the spread of threats targeting several schools. On October 9, 2026, dozens of schools suspended in-person classes, mainly in the Mazovia region around Warsaw. These preventive closures came after two knife attacks within less than 48 hours, one of which resulted in the death of a school employee. On social media, messages announcing an alleged « bloody day » caused significant concern among families and teachers. In response, Polish authorities deployed a substantial security apparatus to protect students and prevent further violence. However, the government urged the public not to share unverified information, as no evidence supports the existence of a coordinated plan of attacks against schools.

The first attack occurred on Wednesday, October 7, in Ostrołęka, northeast of Warsaw. A 19-year-old student enrolled in a vocational school attacked several people with a sharp object. Nine individuals were injured, including students, teachers, and passersby. One victim, seriously wounded, had to be airlifted to the hospital. The suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident. The next day, a new attack struck a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, near Wyszków. A former 15-year-old student assaulted three staff members with a bladed weapon. A 37-year-old employee lost her life, while the school principal and a teacher were injured. The young suspect was subdued and taken into custody. These two successive events deeply shocked the country, where attacks of this nature remain relatively rare.

Threats Spread on Social Media Cause Panic

Concern intensified further on Thursday, October 8, with the circulation of videos and messages announcing new attacks in schools. Several posts mentioned an alleged collective challenge called « bloody Friday, » encouraging acts of violence against students and teachers. In Przasnysz, police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of sharing a video containing threats against schools. Another intervention occurred in Sierpc, where a youth of the same age reportedly confided to peers his intention to commit an attack. Two knives were found in his possession. These arrests heightened family concerns, although investigators stated they have no evidence of an organized network or a truly coordinated challenge. Authorities emphasized the distinction between actual attacks and rumors that could fuel fear.

In several Mazovia municipalities, local officials chose to suspend classes to reduce risks. In Wyszków, primary schools and preschools halted educational activities while maintaining care for children whose families could not provide supervision. Similar decisions were made in several areas, including Ciechanów, Pułtusk, Wołomin, Mińsk Mazowiecki, and Piaseczno. Some high schools switched to remote learning, while others remained open under increased supervision. In Warsaw, municipal authorities did not recommend a general school closure, favoring a stronger police presence around buildings. These varying decisions across territories illustrate the difficulty for communities to assess threat credibility while reassuring parents.

More Than 24,000 Police Officers Mobilized to Secure Schools

The Polish government quickly reinforced its national security measures. According to the Ministry of the Interior, over 24,000 police officers were mobilized on Friday to monitor schools and their surroundings. Law enforcement conducted checks in more than 15,000 schools, while specialized services intensified monitoring of online threats. In total, 19 people had been arrested in connection with the various investigations announced on Friday. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński assured that the situation was under control while acknowledging the seriousness of the recent events. He also specified that no solid evidence currently links the different attacks. Authorities urged students and families to promptly report any concerning behavior without succumbing to rumor propagation.

Education Minister Barbara Nowacka also participated in coordinating preventive measures. The government aims to strengthen cooperation among school administrations, teachers, social services, and police to better identify concerning situations. Investigators are simultaneously seeking to determine the motives of suspects arrested after the attacks. The influence of social media plays a significant role in their inquiries. Several messages circulated after the attacks appeared intended to provoke fear or encourage potential acts. Authorities particularly fear that media coverage might inspire copycat behavior. They therefore stress the need to avoid speculation and rely solely on information confirmed by security services.

A Crisis Reviving the Debate on School Security and Prevention

This series of events has sparked a national debate on protecting schools and supporting adolescents exhibiting violent behavior. Several political leaders call for enhanced security measures, while child specialists emphasize the importance of psychological prevention and early detection of radicalization or distress. The Children’s Rights Defender notably warned about the risks linked to the circulation and normalization of violent content in certain digital spaces. These concerns go beyond Poland, as several European countries face similar questions about threats targeting schools. The challenge lies in strengthening security without permanently turning schools into heavily monitored spaces.

Beyond the police response, authorities must now restore trust among families and educational staff. Schools affected by the attacks have implemented psychological support systems for students, teachers, and victims’ relatives. Investigations will need to determine the exact circumstances of the attacks and any possible failures that might have allowed them to occur. While the « bloody Friday » threats triggered an exceptional security mobilization, available investigations do not confirm a coordinated nationwide operation. For the Polish government, the challenge is twofold: ensure immediate school safety while preventing alarmist messages on social media from causing further disruptions. This crisis underscores the need for collective vigilance and the importance of accurate information in a context where fear can spread as quickly as rumors.