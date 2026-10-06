Pollution in the United Kingdom: a major refinery implicated in 58 environmental breaches

The Stanlow refinery is accused of 58 environmental breaches, with pollutant discharges far exceeding permitted levels. A criminal investigation is underway following an incident in September 2024 in which more than a ton of oil polluted a natural area. EET Fuels disputes the accusations, while asserting that it has made improvements to its compliance.

The Stanlow refinery in Cheshire is once again at the center of a pollution scandal. According to documents obtained, the UK Environment Agency identified 58 breaches of its operating license in 2023 and 2024. Hundreds of exceedances of limits were reportedly recorded during this period, particularly concerning emissions of cyanide, benzene, sulfur dioxide, and hydrocarbons. Operated by EET Fuels, formerly Essar, the site produces approximately 18% of the fuels used for British road transport.

Reports describe concentrations reaching more than eight times the permitted limit for cyanide in some waterways, and more than thirteen times the limit for hydrocarbons. In September 2024, more than a ton of oil reportedly reached Thornton Brook before spreading to the Mersey Estuary, a protected natural area. Cockle fishing grounds were closed for five weeks while water quality was tested, then allowed to reopen. The company had reported the incident but reportedly waited nearly two weeks to estimate the amount spilled, even though this information was required to be provided within twenty-four hours.

The responses of the environmental authorities are being challenged.

The Environment Agency is continuing a criminal investigation into this incident in September 2024. Natural England, responsible for protecting the affected natural sites, has, however, abandoned its own investigation, deeming the impact on the protected area minor. Internal communications also indicate that its staff noted the absence of a limit on the amount of oil released by an overflow system. These factors are fueling criticism from environmental groups, which are questioning the consistency of the decisions and the effectiveness of the monitoring. The risks mentioned for birds and wetlands do not, however, constitute a definitive assessment of the damage.

EET Fuels maintains that these past incidents do not reflect the refinery's current operations and emphasizes that it has invested over £24 million in its wastewater treatment infrastructure. The company also states that its Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliance rating improved from F in 2023 to E in 2024. Furthermore, it pleaded guilty this year to twelve environmental offenses committed between 2018 and 2020, with sentencing expected in November. This earlier case and the new investigations have placed the prevention of industrial discharges back at the heart of the debate on protecting Britain's waterways.