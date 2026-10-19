The European Union reiterates its commitment to the freedom of assembly while condemning the violence and looting that can accompany certain protest movements. According to the position expressed by European institutions, the right to peaceful protest « must be protected, » while acts of violence, arson, and destruction of public or private property cannot be justified. This distinction constitutes a fundamental principle in European democracies: citizens must be able to express their opinions, challenge government decisions, and participate in gatherings without fear of unjustified reprisals. However, exercising this freedom does not authorize assaults on individuals, damage to buildings, or attacks on businesses. This position comes amid social and political tensions in several European countries, where protests can sometimes lead to clashes with law enforcement. European institutions thus emphasize the need to protect peaceful protesters while allowing authorities to pursue offenders.

The freedom of assembly holds an essential place in the functioning of democratic states. It allows citizens to defend their demands, express opposition to certain public policies, and participate in collective debate. Gatherings may focus on economic, social, environmental, or institutional issues. They also serve as a means for trade unions, associations, and citizen movements to voice their concerns to political leaders. However, when groups exploit these mobilizations to commit acts of violence, the consequences can be significant for residents and merchants. Looting results in merchandise losses, equipment destruction, and sometimes prolonged closures. Fires and clashes also expose protesters, bystanders, and security forces to physical risks. Authorities must therefore be able to intervene to protect people and property without undermining the right of other participants to protest peacefully.

A balance between public freedoms and law enforcement

The European legal framework is based on several fundamental texts. Article 12 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union recognizes the freedom of assembly and association, while Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights protects the freedom of peaceful assembly. These provisions require states to respect citizens’ rights but also allow certain restrictions when provided by law and necessary for public safety. Measures taken by authorities must, however, be proportionate to the identified risks. A protest cannot be entirely equated with a violent movement solely because some participants commit offenses. Similarly, law enforcement interventions must comply with rules governing the use of force. National and European courts may review administrative decisions or law enforcement operations when contested. Protecting public freedoms and preventing violence thus represent two complementary obligations for authorities.

This issue goes beyond national protests and concerns all European states. EU institutions regularly remind that freedoms of expression and assembly are essential elements of the rule of law. At the same time, acts of vandalism, attacks on institutions, and property destruction must be subject to judicial proceedings. Public officials thus face a dual imperative: enabling the expression of collective demands and ensuring citizens’ security. Human rights organizations emphasize the importance of not excessively restricting protests in response to violent behavior by a minority. For authorities, the challenge is notably to identify offenders without penalizing peaceful participants. This approach is based on a principle: the right to protest is a fundamental freedom exercised within a legal framework that also protects people and property. Condemning looting and defending peaceful gatherings are therefore not contradictory. They reflect two inseparable requirements of democratic functioning.