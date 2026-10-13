Hungary is about to turn a page in its recent political history. On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the Hungarian Parliament is examining a bill aimed at removing several controversial provisions adopted under Viktor Orbán targeting LGBT+ individuals. Led by the pro-European government of Péter Magyar, this reform represents one of the first significant challenges to the societal policies pursued for sixteen years by the former nationalist Prime Minister. It notably concerns the restrictions imposed since 2021 on the representation of homosexuality and gender diversity in content accessible to minors. This development is closely followed by European institutions, which had engaged in a long standoff with Budapest on these issues.

The parliamentary majority of the Tisza party is expected to allow the adoption of the text without major difficulty. Winner of the April 2026 legislative elections, Péter Magyar holds a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian National Assembly. The former close ally of the conservative power has promised to restore more constructive relations with Brussels after several years of diplomatic and judicial tensions. His government presents this reform as aligning national legislation with European law. But behind this legal objective lies a deeper political change in a country where the rights of homosexual and transgender people had been subject to successive restrictions.

The end of a controversial law adopted in 2021

At the heart of this reform is the so-called “child protection” law, adopted in June 2021 under Viktor Orbán. Initially presented as a text intended to strengthen the fight against sexual offenses targeting minors, the measure was expanded to restrictions concerning the representation of homosexuality and gender transitions. The introduced provisions notably prohibited the dissemination of certain content presenting these subjects to those under 18. They concerned schools, educational materials, advertising, and audiovisual programs.

The consequences were significant for publishers, media, and organizations involved in education. Some books addressing homosexuality were subject to special marketing conditions. Audiovisual content could also be subject to broadcasting restrictions. The Orbán government justified these measures by the need to protect children and preserve the role of parents in their education. LGBT+ associations denounced the legislation as discriminatory, considering that it implicitly equated homosexuality with a danger to minors.

A reform presented as strengthening child protection

The text defended by the Magyar government changes this approach. It plans to remove several references to the promotion or representation of homosexuality and gender diversity in provisions applicable to minors. Instead, the legislation will focus on content likely to seriously harm the physical, intellectual, emotional, or moral development of children. The stated objective is to maintain protection rules without considering sexual orientation or gender identity as criteria of danger.

Péter Magyar emphasizes this distinction. The head of government does not present his reform as abandoning child protection but as a way to make it applicable regardless of the sexual orientation of the persons concerned. This formulation allows him to defend the text to a conservative electorate while responding to criticisms from European institutions. It also illustrates the political strategy of the new Prime Minister, who seeks to modify some orientations of his predecessor without systematically breaking with all the values defended by the Hungarian right.

A European court decision at the origin of the change

The reform follows a major ruling issued in April 2026 by the Court of Justice of the European Union. The judges considered that the 2021 Hungarian legislation violated several European obligations, notably regarding freedom of expression, non-discrimination, and respect for fundamental rights. This decision followed a procedure initiated by the European Commission, which accused the Orbán government of establishing restrictions incompatible with Union principles.

The dispute had largely exceeded the legal framework. The Hungarian law had become one of the symbols of opposition between Viktor Orbán and several European governments on societal issues. Budapest regularly accused Brussels of wanting to impose ideological choices on member states. Conversely, the European Commission considered that protecting fundamental rights was part of the commitments accepted by each country belonging to the Union. With Péter Magyar’s arrival in power, Hungary now adopts a different approach, favoring adapting its legislation rather than continuing the conflict with European institutions.

Fidesz denounces a concession to Brussels’ demands

This development is not unanimous on the Hungarian political scene. Fidesz, Viktor Orbán’s party, opposes the reform and accuses the government of weakening established safeguards to protect minors. Former ruling party officials consider that the proposed changes mainly respond to pressures from European institutions. This criticism fits within their sovereignist discourse, which regularly presents disputes with Brussels as a matter of defending Hungarian political autonomy.

However, Péter Magyar has significant parliamentary leeway. His two-thirds majority allows him to adopt legislative changes without necessarily seeking Fidesz’s support. This situation contrasts with previous years, during which Viktor Orbán used a comparable majority to pass his own institutional and societal reforms. The change of majority now enables revising several of these texts, even if the government is progressing gradually on the most sensitive issues.

LGBT+ associations welcome progress but deem it insufficient

Human rights organizations have welcomed the announcement favorably but cautiously. Tamás Dombos, representative of the Hungarian association Háttér, considers the removal of restrictions on access to LGBT+ content an important step forward. He nevertheless points out that many provisions adopted under previous governments remain in force. For associations, this first reform cannot therefore be considered a full restoration of the rights of homosexual and transgender people.

Human Rights Watch shares these reservations. The organization notably highlights that some comparable restrictions remain embedded in family protection legislation. The project also does not modify several contested constitutional provisions nor the rules related to public gatherings that had been used to prevent pride marches. Other restrictions still concern the legal recognition of transgender persons’ gender and adoption by same-sex couples. These issues would require separate reforms, the timeline of which remains uncertain.

A political test for post-Orbán Hungary

Beyond LGBT+ rights, this first legislative change represents a test for the new majority. Péter Magyar came to power promising to fight corruption, improve institutional functioning, and bring Hungary closer to its European partners. His electoral victory ended sixteen years of Viktor Orbán’s political dominance but does not mean the disappearance of conservative sensitivities in the country. The new Prime Minister must therefore balance sometimes contradictory expectations between voters demanding profound transformation and those wishing to preserve certain traditional orientations.

The issue of LGBT+ rights illustrates this difficulty. During his electoral campaign, Péter Magyar devoted relatively little space to societal issues, preferring to focus his discourse on the economy, public services, and relations with the European Union. Since taking office, he has adopted a more conciliatory tone on diversity and individual freedoms. This evolution allows him to meet some European demands but also exposes him to criticism from Fidesz, which seeks to maintain its influence among nationalist and religious voters.

The reform examined this Tuesday thus constitutes a first step in challenging Viktor Orbán’s legislative legacy. Its adoption would remove part of the restrictions that caused one of the most significant conflicts between Budapest and Brussels over fundamental rights. However, it would not end all controversies concerning the place of LGBT+ people in Hungarian society. For Péter Magyar, the coming months will measure how far his government wishes to go in this transformation. The new power intends to bring Hungary closer to the European Union but will also have to determine which other provisions inherited from the Orbán years it is willing to modify.