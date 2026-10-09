Eurostar threatened: Virgin prepares major return to France with 20 daily cross-Channel services

Eurostar’s monopoly on rail connections between London and continental Europe could soon come to an end. The British group Virgin, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, is preparing its return to the French market with a high-speed train project linking the British capital to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam starting in 2030. Present in Paris this week, Josh Bayliss, CEO of Virgin Group, unveiled the company’s ambitions, which include up to twenty daily round trips through the Channel Tunnel. Thirteen would be dedicated to the London-Paris route, four to Brussels, and three to Amsterdam. This commercial offensive would add approximately 7.5 million seats per year on these destinations, including 4.75 million for the Franco-British route alone. A particularly symbolic return for Virgin, whose presence in France had significantly diminished after the sale of its famous Virgin Megastores in 2001.

To realize its project, the British group has already passed several important milestones. Last August, the British rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, gave preliminary approval for the use of the high-speed line connecting London to the Channel Tunnel for the period from October 2030 to December 2040. Virgin also reached an agreement allowing its future trains to access the Temple Mills maintenance depot in East London, a strategic facility previously used by Eurostar. Another major development is the group’s announcement of a partnership with the French manufacturer Alstom for twelve Avelia Stream high-speed trainsets, representing an announced investment of 650 million euros. The future trains are expected to feature Virgin’s characteristic red and black colors. The company intends to focus on comfort, onboard services, and a commercial experience inspired by its activities in aviation and hospitality.

A commercial offensive that could disrupt the cross-Channel market

Virgin’s potential arrival represents a significant challenge for Eurostar, which has operated passenger rail services through the Channel Tunnel for over thirty years. However, the British group does not intend to position itself as a low-cost operator. Its goal is to offer a perceived higher-quality experience while offering fares slightly lower than its competitor. Josh Bayliss notably mentioned more comfortable spaces, increased luggage storage, and a high-performance internet connection, potentially provided via Starlink satellite technology. Virgin also aims to facilitate international travel by improving border control formalities, which have become more restrictive since Brexit. This competition could encourage Eurostar to review certain components of its offer, although a general price reduction cannot be guaranteed. The historic operator is already preparing its response with an order for new trainsets intended to modernize its fleet and increase capacity.

Despite the announced progress, several obstacles still need to be overcome before commercial launch. Virgin must notably obtain the necessary authorizations to operate in the Channel Tunnel, negotiate rail slots on continental networks, and meet safety requirements applicable to international trains. Candidates for operation must submit their application to Getlink, the tunnel manager, before October 19. The group will also have to deal with the capacity limits of London St Pancras and Paris Nord stations, where border controls reduce passenger processing capabilities. The company is not alone in the race, as the Italian operator Trenitalia is also considering entering this market. For Virgin, which operated the British West Coast Main Line for over twenty years before losing its franchise in 2019, this project marks a new European rail ambition. If the schedule is respected, 2030 could open a new era of competition on one of Europe’s most strategic rail corridors.