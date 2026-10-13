Burnham reignites debate on UK-EU rapprochement

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the current relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU is « not sufficient, » paving the way for dialogue on a possible return to the European fold, ahead of a summit scheduled in Brussels next month.

Andy Burnham broke with his government’s usual caution on the European issue. The British Prime Minister asserted that the relationship between London and Brussels, as it stands today, is « not good enough » and called for a « clear-eyed and rational » review of the long-term ties between the UK and the community bloc. This statement contrasts with the red lines the Labour Party had imposed on itself until now.

Burnham presented the summit planned in Brussels next month as a possible first step toward substantial rapprochement, or even toward membership in the European Union. He justified this direction by two imperatives: boosting economic growth and better controlling immigration, two issues for which he considers the current Brexit-derived framework insufficient.

This repositioning comes amid ongoing tensions over trade issues between London and its European partners, which could complicate any large-scale negotiation. The path toward a « serious dialogue, » in the Prime Minister’s own words, promises to be fraught with obstacles, as the divergences accumulated since the UK’s exit from the EU remain deep.