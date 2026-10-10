European budget: Ireland proposes €141 billion in savings, France and Germany divided

The European Union may be forced to lower its budgetary ambitions for the coming years. On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Ireland, currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, presented a new budget proposal for the 2028-2034 period, foreseeing a reduction of €141 billion compared to the initial European Commission project. This decrease, equivalent to about 8% of the planned expenditures, aims to bring closer the positions of the 27 Member States, deeply divided over the level of funding for European policies. The Irish compromise provides for a budget of €1,622 billion, calculated at constant 2025 prices. This proposal comes in an economic context marked by the need to finance new strategic priorities, notably defense, industrial competitiveness, and energy security.

For several months, negotiations have stalled over the financial contributions requested from Member States. Germany, supported by several Northern and Central European countries traditionally in favor of spending control, demands much larger savings. Berlin considers that the Union must adapt its ambitions to the budgetary situation of its members, several of whom face high public deficits. Conversely, France advocates a more ambitious approach. Emmanuel Macron believes that a substantial European budget remains essential to finance major common policies and enable the Union to respond to economic and geopolitical challenges. This Franco-German divergence complicates discussions, even though both countries traditionally play a central role in seeking European compromises.

Agriculture and regional aid largely preserved

To try to satisfy different sensitivities, Ireland has chosen to focus budget cuts on several specific programs. The main savings would notably concern Global Europe, the scheme intended to finance external action and development aid, the administrative expenses of European institutions, as well as the new fund dedicated to competitiveness. In contrast, the credits allocated to the Common Agricultural Policy and economic, social, and territorial cohesion would be broadly preserved compared to the Commission’s proposals. This choice aims to address the concerns of states for which agricultural and regional funding constitute essential resources. However, the Irish compromise does not necessarily satisfy the countries most favorable to budget restrictions, which wish to reduce the overall envelope further.

The preservation of these traditional policies notably responds to the demands of seventeen countries from southern and eastern Europe, grouped within the « friends of cohesion. » These states consider that European funds intended for the least developed territories play a decisive role in reducing economic inequalities between regions. The Common Agricultural Policy also represents a major issue for several countries, including France, where European aid constitutes an important source of financing for farms. A significant reduction in these expenditures could increase tensions in a sector already facing rising production costs, environmental requirements, and international competition. By protecting these envelopes, Dublin thus attempts to preserve the historical balances of the European budget while freeing margins for the Union’s new priorities.

New European revenues to limit national contributions

The Irish project is not based solely on savings. Dublin also proposes to mobilize an additional €55 billion in own resources to finance part of the common expenditures without increasing the direct contributions of Member States in the same proportions. These revenues could notably come from new levies on electronic waste and certain large companies. The objective is to diversify the Union’s sources of financing, which still largely depends on payments made by national governments. However, this prospect raises reservations among several states, concerned about preserving their fiscal sovereignty and limiting the emergence of new European contributions. Discussions on these own resources therefore constitute another particularly sensitive aspect of the negotiations.

This financial issue arises while the European Union must already cope with new constraints. The next budget framework will notably have to integrate the repayment of part of the debt contracted under the NextGenerationEU European recovery plan, launched after the Covid-19 pandemic. According to negotiation documents, an envelope of €149.3 billion would be reserved for this obligation. At the same time, Brussels wishes to strengthen investments related to defense, strategic technologies, and the energy transition. These objectives require additional means but compete with the Union’s historical programs. The difficulty now lies in financing these new ambitions without causing an increase deemed excessive in national contributions or weakening existing mechanisms.

A decisive compromise before the 2027 electoral deadlines

The Irish proposal will be at the center of discussions during the European summit scheduled next week in Brussels. Heads of State and Government will have to determine whether this new financial basis allows positions to come close enough to consider an agreement. European leaders want to reach a compromise before the end of 2026, to have the necessary time to adopt implementing texts in 2027 and ensure the continuity of funding from January 2028. The European Parliament will also have to approve the future multiannual financial framework. However, the budgetary ambitions of MEPs remain significantly higher than the proposal presented by Dublin, which signals further discussions between institutions.

The political calendar adds a difficulty to these negotiations. The year 2027 will be marked by several important electoral deadlines in Member States, notably the French presidential election. European officials fear that these national campaigns will make it more difficult to find a compromise on such a sensitive subject as financial contributions to the Union. For the Irish presidency, the goal is therefore to quickly obtain a sufficiently solid political agreement to withstand changes in majority and national debates. The proposed reduction of €141 billion constitutes a first attempt to bridge the gap between supporters of a tightened budget and those who wish to strengthen European action capacities. However, it does not guarantee the outcome of the negotiations, as divergences remain significant on expenditures, new revenues, and the strategic priorities of the European Union.