European Budget: Germany Slows Brussels' Ambitions and Rekindles Tensions Among Member States

Negotiations on the next European Union budget have entered a particularly delicate phase. Ahead of the summit on October 15-16, 2026, several member states are contesting the proposed amounts for the multiannual financial framework covering the period 2028-2034. Germany, supported by several countries favoring strict control of community spending, believes the proposals currently under discussion remain too costly. This opposition arises as the European Union seeks to simultaneously finance its traditional policies, support for Ukraine, industrial competitiveness, and the strengthening of its defense capabilities. The budgetary issue thus becomes one of the main points of disagreement among European governments.

The European Commission initially proposed a package close to 2,000 billion euros over seven years, intended to support the Union’s new priorities. The Irish Presidency of the Council then presented a reduced proposal, estimated at about 1,620 billion euros. This revision aims to bring closer the positions of net contributor countries and those wishing to preserve significant funding for agriculture and cohesion policies. Despite this adjustment, several governments, notably that of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, consider the requested effort still excessive. Discussions therefore focus as much on the overall budget amount as on its distribution among the various European policies.

Defense and Agriculture at the Heart of the Power Struggle

One of the main points of disagreement concerns the financing of the new European strategic ambitions. Community institutions wish to allocate more resources to industry, technological innovation, and security. But several states refuse that these priorities lead to an excessive increase in their contributions. Agricultural expenditures and aid to less-favored regions are also sensitive topics, as they represent a significant share of European funding and directly benefit many territories. France notably defends maintaining substantial means for certain common policies while supporting the development of new European industrial capacities.

The outcome of these negotiations will depend on the ability of the Twenty-Seven to find an acceptable compromise on amounts and priorities. The adoption of the multiannual financial framework indeed requires unanimity among member states in the Council, giving each government considerable negotiating power. Upcoming national elections in several major European countries also complicate the search for a lasting agreement. Brussels wishes to move forward quickly enough to prepare the programs that must come into effect in 2028. However, current divergences show that the Union’s strategic ambitions clash with the budgetary constraints of its member states. The discussions in the coming months will therefore be decisive in measuring the resources Europeans will agree to dedicate to their common objectives.