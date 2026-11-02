Belgium is going through a new political crisis. Prime Minister Bart De Wever submitted the resignation of his government to King Philippe on Monday, November 2, 2026, following the failure of negotiations on the 2027 federal budget. Despite several weeks of discussions and a final meeting held overnight from Sunday to Monday, the five parties of the governing coalition failed to agree on the necessary measures to restore public finances. The sovereign decided to withhold his decision and to initiate consultations with majority leaders starting Tuesday. This deadlock occurs as Belgium must make a budgetary effort of 10 billion euros by 2029 to try to control its deficit and debt.

A worrying public debt and a deeply divided coalition

The crisis occurs in a particularly delicate economic context for Belgium. The public deficit exceeds 5% of gross domestic product, while European budgetary rules normally set a maximum target of 3%. Public debt now represents more than 110% of GDP, placing the country among the most indebted states in the European Union. The government seeks to generate 10 billion euros in savings and additional revenues by 2029, but disagreements concern both tax increases and spending cuts. Healthcare funding is notably one of the main points of friction. Coalition partners must also deal with rising debt costs and additional needs related to defense spending. Bart De Wever had already faced similar difficulties during the 2025 budget discussions before reaching a compromise after several weeks of negotiations. This time, the Prime Minister chose to officially submit his mandate to the sovereign, giving a new dimension to the crisis.

The resignation submitted on Monday does not, however, mean that the Belgian government immediately ceased its functions. King Philippe decided to reserve his response and is to meet the presidents of the coalition parties starting Tuesday, November 3. Bart De Wever will be received again at the Royal Palace on Friday, November 6, which leaves several days for political leaders to try to find a way out. Several scenarios remain possible: a resumption of negotiations within the current majority, a political reshuffle, or, in case of prolonged failure, a dissolution leading to new elections. The Prime Minister notably wishes to avoid Belgium starting 2027 under provisional twelfths, which temporarily allow public spending to be financed based on the previous budget. This situation would limit the government’s ability to implement new policies. For Belgium, accustomed to complex negotiations between Flemish and Francophone parties, the coming days will be decisive. The issue now goes beyond the mere adoption of the budget: it concerns the coalition’s ability to continue its mandate amid increasingly marked economic and political divergences.