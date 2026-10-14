Germany: IMF sharply raises growth forecasts, Berlin in political turmoil

The International Monetary Fund has nearly doubled its growth forecast for Germany in 2026, raising it to 1.3%. In Berlin, coalition talks between the SPD, the Greens, and Die Linke collapsed after less than a week amid disagreements over the Israeli issue.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for Germany to 1.3% for 2026, up from 0.7% announced last July. The Washington-based institution now expects an expansion of 1.1% in 2027, a 0.1-point upward revision. These figures align with those published last week by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, which highlighted the resilience of the German economy despite rising energy prices and uncertainties related to U.S. tariffs.

Several factors explain this rebound: public investments in infrastructure and defense, strong exports, and growing demand linked to the development of artificial intelligence, which directly benefits several German suppliers. Globally, the IMF slightly raised its global growth forecast to 3.1% for 2026, while maintaining the 2027 forecast at 3.4%.

Politically, the German capital is experiencing an emerging governance crisis. The SPD and the Greens announced Tuesday evening the suspension of exploratory coalition talks with Die Linke, less than a week after they began. The lead candidates of the two parties in last month’s regional elections, Werner Graf for the Greens and Steffen Krach for the SPD, justified this decision by a disagreement over a joint text concerning antisemitism and Israel’s right to exist.

At a meeting of the 44 Die Linke members in the regional parliament, the party adopted a declaration different from the one jointly negotiated with their potential partners. The text adopted by Die Linke affirms “Israel’s right to exist and equal rights for all in Israel,” but also “Palestine’s right to exist,” without including the “non-negotiable” wording present in the joint document, nor the provisions providing for sanctions up to party exclusion in case of breach.

This rupture occurs in a broader context of tensions around Die Linke, some members of which had taken particularly critical positions towards Israel during the electoral campaign, and after an individual linked to organized crime was seen at a party election night event. Before the talks began, the three parties had precisely tried to dispel these controversies with a joint statement, which Die Linke ultimately disavowed.

The SPD and the Greens nevertheless left a door open, indicating they are waiting for Die Linke to specify “to what extent it intends to respect and implement the commitments made.” Die Linke had won nearly 26% of the vote in last month’s regional elections, coming first ahead of the CDU (18.8%), the Greens (14%), and the SPD (12%). A three-party left coalition would hold a slim majority, but an alternative alliance with the CDU would be even more fragile facing opposition from the AfD and Die Linke itself. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the accusations against Die Linke could not “be brushed aside by a simple piece of paper.”