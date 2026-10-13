Germany: Labor Minister's Resignation Reveals Government Coalition Divisions

The resignation of Bärbel Bas, Labor Minister and co-chair of the SPD, has highlighted deep tensions within the coalition between Social Democrats and conservatives. Friedrich Merz is attempting to stabilize a government weakened by electoral defeats and internal disputes.

This announcement took the German political class by surprise. On Monday morning, Bärbel Bas publicly announced her resignation as Federal Minister of Labor and co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). In a letter addressed to party members, she cited mourning following the death of her daughter-in-law, while pointing to “public attacks” she faced, including, she specified, from members of the coalition partner.

Pressure on Bas had indeed significantly increased in recent weeks. The coalition expected the Ministry of Labor to deliver structural bills, notably on the reform of the pay-as-you-go pension system. A commission had already submitted detailed proposals before the July summer break, which the SPD and the CDU/CSU conservatives wanted to see quickly translated into legislative texts. No finalized bill had been presented to date.

Criticism escalated in September when Christian von Stetten, representative of medium-sized enterprises within the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, deemed the minister “indefensible,” accusing her of blocking reforms considered urgent. In October, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche demanded that the pension reform be adopted before the end of the year, calling for the “rapid” submission of the bill, even though her colleague’s difficult personal situation was known.

Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, who co-leads the SPD with Bas, strongly reacted to these attacks, calling them “shameful.” Speaking to the press in Berlin, he urged all centrist political leaders to reflect on what had happened in recent weeks, warning that such behavior risks “destroying good people in politics.”

Alexander Schweitzer, former Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate and former Labor Minister of the same state, has been appointed to succeed Bärbel Bas. Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed confidence in Schweitzer’s experience to ensure “good cooperation within the federal government” and hoped that pending legislative projects would soon be submitted to the cabinet. Merz also denied Bas’s accusations against him, stating that he had explicitly advised her to take the necessary time to mourn.

Bas’s resignation leaves Klingbeil alone at the head of the SPD. A party congress is expected to be convened in December or January to elect new leadership, and there is no guarantee that Klingbeil will run again, as his last score during his re-election as party president was particularly disappointing.

The coalition is experiencing a broader crisis of confidence. CDU and SPD are accumulating poor poll results and electoral defeats. In September, the CDU suffered a historic defeat in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, losing all representation in a regional parliament for the first time in its history. None of the major reforms undertaken, whether on electricity taxation, a sugar tax, pensions, or the labor market, have progressed without triggering intense public controversy.

Meeting in a closed-door seminar on Sunday and Monday, CDU leaders adopted a four-page document marking a programmatic refocus. The party now intends to place greater emphasis on social issues: affordable housing, lowering electricity prices, improving access to healthcare, and recognizing citizens’ lifelong efforts. This shift is interpreted as a response to criticism that the CDU had focused too much on economic and regulatory issues.

Merz acknowledged that voters feel their difficulties and fears of social downgrading are not taken seriously. “We must get out of this slump and crisis of confidence,” he said, while admitting that a party cannot be reinvented over a weekend. He also announced a reduction in the electricity tax for all households, a promise made before the 2025 federal elections but since left unfulfilled.

Despite tensions, neither Merz nor Klingbeil seem to consider breaking the coalition. Both parties know that early elections would primarily benefit the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which currently leads national polls. Government stability is also presented as a necessity internationally, with the chancellor recalling, following his recent visit to Ukraine, that Germany must remain “capable of acting on the international stage.”