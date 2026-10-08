Midterms 2026: Democrats Sue Trump Over Publicly Funded Ads

The Democratic National Committee has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Washington to force the Trump administration to stop using public funds to finance television ads praising the president, less than a month before the midterm elections.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday, October 7, in a federal court in Washington. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) accuses Donald Trump of a « blatant violation » of the legal ban on using public funds « for advertising or propaganda purposes. » The case comes less than thirty days before the midterm elections scheduled for November, in which Republicans are striving to maintain their majority in both chambers of Congress.

Since the end of September, several advertisements praising Donald Trump’s record have been broadcast on major national television networks, including during NFL games, the North American American football championship, which has a considerable audience. One of these ads mixes images of Mount Rushmore with images of the president saluting what he calls the « golden age of America. » Another shows him asserting that the United States « will never be a communist country, » against a background of a chorus repeating the word « love me. »

The airing of these ads has sparked an outcry beyond usual partisan divides, with Republican voices also rising against this public funding. On Monday, Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social network that he was renouncing taxpayer money for these ads, however calling them a « positive promotion » of American greatness. The White House then indicated that their funding would be taken over by a MAGA political organization.

The DNC, however, claims to have observed that the ads continued to be broadcast after these statements. « Less than 30 days before the midterm elections and with millions of dollars of public money allocated to funding propaganda ads that have not yet been used, the DNC has no choice but to act to defend free and fair elections, » the complaint states. According to sources cited by the New York Times, Donald Trump personally asked the White House budget director to commit these funds to finance the advertising campaign.