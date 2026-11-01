Democratic Representative Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, dramatically breaking with her own party just forty-eight hours before the midterm vote. This defection occurs in one of the most contested Senate races in the country.

It is a political shock that shook Michigan on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections. Haley Stevens, a sitting Congresswoman and unsuccessful Democratic Senate primary candidate, announced Sunday her support for Republican Mike Rogers, who is running for the state’s Senate seat. The decision was immediately labeled a “betrayal” by much of her own camp.

The break occurred during a joint appearance with Rogers after a church service, where Stevens was originally scheduled, according to the initial program, to attend a rally event alongside Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. The latter reportedly told her she was not welcome. “Abdul clearly indicated he did not want me in his campaign,” Stevens told reporters. “That is why I am supporting Mike Rogers.”

The dispute between the two Democrats had been brewing for several weeks. Stevens, a centrist figure in the party, and El-Sayed, representing its left wing, had already clashed publicly over an advertisement from an outside liberal group that attributed rising food prices to Israel. El-Sayed distanced himself from the message, but tensions between the two camps did not subside.

The reaction within the Democratic Party was immediate and severe. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Stevens’ move a “despicable betrayal.” Michigan Democratic Federation President Curtis Hertel said she had “abandoned everything she claims to stand for.” Several members of her team reportedly resigned in the hours following the announcement.

El-Sayed, for his part, showed a certain public indifference. “I’m not thinking about Haley Stevens,” he told reporters. “None of this matters.” The Democratic candidate, son of Egyptian immigrants and former public health official, built his campaign on criticizing Washington’s ties to Israel and voters’ frustration with the political establishment.

On the Republican side, Rogers praised Stevens’ “courage,” while former President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social network, lauded what he presented as an act of loyalty to Michigan residents.

The stakes of this race go far beyond the state’s borders. The Michigan Senate seat, currently held by a Democrat who is not seeking re-election, has not been won by a Republican since 1994. Analysts rank this race among the tightest in the country. For Democrats hoping to regain control of the Senate, a loss in Michigan would significantly complicate the equation: they would then need to capture five seats elsewhere instead of four. Michigan is also a swing state, having voted for Joe Biden in 2020 before shifting toward Donald Trump in 2024.

In Detroit, reactions from Democratic voters interviewed reflected both perplexity and disappointment. “I really don’t understand,” one said. “It’s a betrayal of the party.” Others, including Rogers supporters, doubted that Stevens’ endorsement would change the final outcome. “People see through her motivations,” one said. “She won’t change anyone’s mind.”

Beyond Tuesday’s vote, this episode highlights persistent fractures within the Democratic Party, torn between its progressive wing and centrist figures, two years ahead of the 2028 presidential election.