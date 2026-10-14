Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, has been sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison for orchestrating the assassination of rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in Las Vegas in September 1996. A case that remained without judicial resolution for nearly three decades.

This verdict closes one of the most famous cold cases in American music history. Duane Davis, known as “Keffe D,” former leader of the South Side Compton Crips gang, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison for the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot from a moving vehicle in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The rapper was 25 years old and at the peak of his career.

A jury found him guilty in September of murder with a deadly weapon. Although Davis did not personally fire the shots, prosecutors established that he was the mastermind: he allegedly ordered the shooting and provided the weapon used by his nephew Orlando Anderson, who died in an unrelated shooting in 1998, after always denying any involvement.

The prosecution largely based its case on Davis’s own statements. In 2008, during a separate investigation into the death of rapper Notorious B.I.G., he confessed his role to authorities in a confidential interview in exchange for immunity. Eleven years later, he chose to detail his involvement further in his memoirs, titled Compton Street Legend, and later in media interviews. These public statements voided the protection agreement he had, allowing the court to use the 2008 interview as evidence.

At sentencing, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo condemned a man who had spent years “publicly boasting” about his role in a death with “worldwide repercussions.” The rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, spoke of a grief that “long paralyzed” her family and requested the maximum sentence. His brother Maurice Shakur made the same request.

When questioned by Judge Carli Kierny about any statements, Davis replied tersely: “I’m fine. I will appeal, that’s for sure.” Before pronouncing the sentence, the magistrate told him that no one has the right “to take a man’s life, steal his entire future, and walk away as if nothing happened. Especially when that man is named Tupac Shakur. The world has never forgotten him, nor his death.”

Tupac Shakur, whose career marked 1990s rap, sold more than 75 million albums worldwide. His death, occurring months before that of Notorious B.I.G., fueled decades of theories and speculation. Davis’s conviction is the first judicial indictment in this case.