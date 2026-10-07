A former senior CIA official pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 6, before a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to a fraud that cost the U.S. government approximately $194 million. David J. Rush, 49, used his position to divert funds intended for alleged sensitive government activities. The money was notably used to acquire gold, luxury properties, watches, and vehicles.

A search of his home on May 19 uncovered 298 gold bars, purchased for about $46 million at the state’s expense, as well as more than two million dollars in cash. Rush had also directed approximately $145 million in transfers to a company he created. As part of his agreement with the justice system, he accepted the confiscation of several assets, including thirty watches and two BMW Alpina cars.

The secrecy of operations used to evade controls

According to court documents reported by the American press, Rush had fabricated classified programs to justify the expenditures. He cited their secret nature to prevent his interlocutors from verifying their legitimacy. His background also included falsifications: he claimed to hold degrees from two institutions he never attended and presented false information about his military experience. These revelations raise questions about the agency’s recruitment and internal control procedures.

The CIA states it referred the case to the FBI after discovering irregularities during an internal investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2027. David J. Rush faces up to twenty years in prison, which may be accompanied by fines and restitution obligations. This maximum penalty does not prejudge the sentence the court will impose.