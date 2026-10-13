Ilhan Omar's Home Raided by Federal Immigration Agents

The home of Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was searched by agents from Homeland Security Investigations as part of a criminal investigation whose nature has not been disclosed. The operation comes just weeks before the midterm elections.

Federal agents affiliated with Homeland Security Investigations, the criminal investigative branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, raided Ilhan Omar’s home. Omar is a Democratic elected official from Minnesota serving in the House of Representatives. Authorities have not provided any details about the nature of the criminal investigation motivating this operation.

The raid occurs in a particularly tense political context, just weeks before the midterm legislative elections. Ilhan Omar, a progressive figure and the first hijab-wearing woman elected to the U.S. Congress, has been the target of repeated attacks over several years by President Trump and Republican officials, who have notably questioned her loyalty to the United States and targeted her Somali origins.

The involvement of agents specialized in immigration issues at the home of a sitting lawmaker is a rare event in recent American political history. No details about possible charges or the exact scope of the investigation have been communicated by federal authorities at this stage.