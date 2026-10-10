Donald Trump remains furious. After the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navi Pillay on Friday, October 9, the American president vehemently denounced the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, believing that this distinction should have gone to him. During a rally in Syracuse, New York State, and then on his Truth Social network, he launched multiple attacks against the laureate and the prize officials, even accusing Norway of committing a historic injustice against the United States.

“An indelible stain for Norway”

In front of his supporters gathered in Syracuse, Donald Trump described the Nobel Committee’s decision as “shameful and embarrassing”. The American president stated that the refusal to reward him constituted “an indelible stain for Norway”, before directly attacking the members of the committee responsible for selecting the laureate.

On Truth Social, he continued his offensive with even more virulent accusations: “The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues, hostile to democracy and true enemies of civilization!” He ended his message with a warning addressed to the Scandinavian country: “We will not forget, Norway.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a committee of five members appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. Contrary to what Donald Trump’s attacks on Norway might suggest, it is not the Norwegian government that chooses the laureate. The committee carries out its mission independently.

“I should have received eight Nobel Peace Prizes!”

Donald Trump believes his diplomatic record fully justifies receiving this distinction. During his statements, he claimed to have helped resolve eight international conflicts and considered that each of these outcomes deserved an award.

“We should have received eight Nobel Prizes, one for each war”, he declared, before reproaching the committee for not rewarding the United States.

The American president notably cited tensions between India and Pakistan, the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, disputes between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also claimed a decisive role in relations between Israel and several of its regional adversaries.

These claims echo arguments regularly put forward by Donald Trump to defend his international record. However, several of the conflicts he claims to have resolved have not resulted in a definitive peace agreement, while his exact role in some mediations remains disputed.

The American president also stated that he could soon end two other wars, mentioning notably Ukraine and Iran.

Donald Trump personally attacks Navi Pillay: “No one has ever heard of her”

The American president’s anger also targets the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, rewarded for her commitment to international law.

Aged 85, this South African jurist notably served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge at the International Criminal Court, and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 2008 and 2014.

Donald Trump openly questioned her notoriety and merits. “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! To my knowledge, no one has ever heard of her”, he wrote on Truth Social.

He continued by stating that she “obviously hates Israel”, before adding: “I don’t know what this woman has done.”

These attacks particularly target the role played by Navi Pillay as head of the United Nations independent inquiry commission on the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. In 2025, this commission concluded that Israeli authorities had committed acts constituting genocide in the Gaza Strip. Israel categorically rejected these findings, denouncing a biased investigation.

The laureate mocks Donald Trump’s ambitions

Navi Pillay responded with humor to the American president’s ambitions. While receiving congratulations from her colleagues in Nuremberg, Germany, where she was at the time of the announcement, she joked: “If you keep applauding a little more, I might share this prize with Trump.”

This remark refers to a previous case involving María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition figure awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. She had then symbolically handed her medal to Donald Trump, without this gesture changing the official awarding of the distinction.

The Nobel Committee reminded that a Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred or shared with another person after it has been awarded.

Washington announces sanctions against the International Criminal Court

The controversy around the Nobel Prize arises while relations between the Trump administration and international judicial institutions are extremely tense.

On Friday, a few hours after the announcement of the award to Navi Pillay, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Washington accuses this jurisdiction of conducting politicized actions and unfairly targeting Israel.

In a video statement, Marco Rubio announced the prohibition of transactions with the international jurisdiction, with the stated goal of reducing its resources and limiting its ability to operate. The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, and contests the competence of this institution regarding its nationals.

Navi Pillay, who served at the ICC from 2003 to 2008, on her side denounced the political attacks targeting international jurisdictions. She recalled the importance of pursuing alleged perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

A prize worth more than one million euros that Donald Trump has coveted for years

Donald Trump has displayed his ambition to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for several years. He regularly highlights the Abraham Accords, concluded during his first term to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, as well as his diplomatic initiatives since his return to the White House.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, endowed with 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately 1.1 million euros, will be officially awarded to Navi Pillay on December 10 in Oslo, during the ceremony organized for the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

For Donald Trump, this new awarding is a disappointment he refuses to hide. After claiming eight Nobel Prizes for his diplomatic action, the American president now publicly accuses the Norwegian committee of having permanently discredited one of the world’s most prestigious distinctions.