The Trump administration has proposed a $70,000 tax to access the Optional Practical Training program, which allows international students to work in the United States after completing their studies. This measure is presented as a tool to combat fraud but could effectively close the door to tens of thousands of international students.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the consultation of a proposed $70,000 access fee for the so-called Optional Practical Training program, known by the acronym OPT. This program allows international students holding a student visa to gain professional experience directly related to their field of study without having to change their immigration status.

The administration justifies this measure by the need to combat what it describes as fraud and abuse within the program. It also argues that restricting access to this program would favor the competitiveness of American candidates in the labor market against foreign applicants.

With an amount of $70,000, this tax represents an insurmountable financial barrier for the vast majority of international students. The OPT program is one of the most used by foreign graduates wishing to remain in the United States after their studies, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, where a three-year extension is possible.

This proposal is part of a broader Trump administration policy aimed at tightening the conditions for welcoming and staying of international students on American soil, a direction that raises growing concerns in American universities, which heavily depend on tuition fees paid by this population.