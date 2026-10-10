Donald Trump announced on Friday the appointment of Katie Zacharia as White House spokesperson. A lawyer, conservative political commentator, and communications advisor for Truth Social, she succeeds Karoline Leavitt, who left her position at the end of August to focus on her family. The American president personally confirmed his choice after several weeks of searching for a replacement for one of his closest collaborators.

The new spokesperson is a fervent supporter of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement (Make America Great Again). She participated in his presidential campaigns, worked at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and frequently appeared on conservative television networks.

Donald Trump praises a “loyal and brilliant” supporter

The announcement was made official by Donald Trump on his Truth Social network. The American president praised Katie Zacharia’s loyalty, presenting her as a committed collaborator by his side for several years.

“She has an impeccable record of support and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter from the start. She is also a devoted admirer and a member of the MAGA movement!”, said Donald Trump. The president also assured that his new spokesperson maintains good relations with journalists and will be able to effectively defend his administration: “I am convinced that Katie will achieve excellent results for our country as the next White House spokesperson, as she commands the respect of the media and will work perfectly with them, with the American people, and with my administration.”

When questioned by journalists before a trip to New York, Donald Trump confirmed that Katie Zacharia would indeed hold the position. He described her as a well-liked person and expressed confidence that she would do an excellent job.

A lawyer with experience at Fox News, Newsmax, and Truth Social

Katie Zacharia has a background combining law, political communication, and media. Graduated in political science from Pepperdine University in California, she also earned a law degree in 2011 from the same university.

She worked in the legal field, notably with the conservative organization Fix California, founded by Richard Grenell, a close associate of Donald Trump. She also lived several years in China, where she worked in an organization specializing in U.S.-China relations.

Her face is familiar to American viewers. She regularly appeared on Fox News and Newsmax to comment on political news and defend Republican positions. Her interventions notably covered immigration, education, security, and Trump administration policies.

Since June 2026, she held the position of senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company operating Truth Social, the American president’s social network. This professional proximity to Donald Trump’s media universe allowed her to work directly within his political and communication environment.

A stint at the Department of Homeland Security

Before her White House appointment, Katie Zacharia also held responsibilities within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Department of Homeland Security, DHS). Between February and April 2026, she notably served as spokesperson and deputy public affairs director. This department oversees federal policies related to immigration, border security, and protection of U.S. territory. Katie Zacharia also participated in Donald Trump’s campaigns, particularly in several key states for the presidential elections.

Married and mother of four children, she publicly claims her conservative convictions and attachment to Christian education. She notably criticized the California public school system, accusing it of prioritizing ideological issues over fundamental teachings.

Karoline Leavitt left the White House after the birth of her second child

Katie Zacharia replaces Karoline Leavitt, whose departure from the White House was announced in August.

Having become in January 2025, at 27 years old, the youngest spokesperson in White House history, Karoline Leavitt quickly gained significant visibility thanks to her press conferences and sometimes tense exchanges with journalists.

After giving birth to her second child in May 2026, she decided to leave her position to devote more time to her family. Her departure was announced on August 12 and became effective on August 27.

Donald Trump then praised the commitment of someone he considered one of his most reliable collaborators. Karoline Leavitt is set to join Fox News as an on-air contributor starting November 1.

Katie Zacharia promises to defend Donald Trump’s record

Following the presidential announcement, Katie Zacharia publicly thanked Donald Trump for his trust. “Serving President Trump and the American people during this historic 250th anniversary of the country is the honor of a lifetime.”, she said. She also presented the goals she intends to pursue at the White House: “The work ahead of us is to continue achieving solid results for our country and to communicate to Americans the great victories this administration wins every day.”

The new spokesperson expressed her willingness to work with White House accredited correspondents as well as journalists across the country. She will notably be tasked with leading presidential press conferences, answering media questions, and presenting the official positions of the American administration.

Donald Trump has not yet announced the exact date of her assumption of duties. However, her appointment ends the vacancy period opened by Karoline Leavitt’s departure, just weeks before the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026.