SCIENCE & TECH Space

Venus Reunites with Its Explorers: Two NASA Missions Confirmed for the 2030s

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Venus welcomes back its explorers: two NASA missions confirmed for the 2030s
Venus welcomes back its explorers: two NASA missions confirmed for the 2030s

After decades of absence, the planet Venus will once again become a priority destination for space exploration. NASA has confirmed the schedule for two distinct missions, alongside a European project and a private initiative.

The last time a probe transmitted direct images of Venus’s surface, Ronald Reagan was in the White House. Forty years later, the planet closest to Earth is preparing to welcome a fleet of robotic explorers after a long scientific and budgetary dry spell.

NASA has moved up the launch of its first Venus mission, named DAVINCI, an English acronym for a detailed investigation of the atmosphere, its chemistry, and its rare gases. The departure is now set for December 2030. The mission plans to send a probe equipped with a parachute through the planet’s dense atmosphere, aiming to capture the first direct images of the Venusian surface since 1982.

A second mission, VERITAS, is scheduled to follow in November 2032. This one will orbit Venus to map its surface by radar, with unprecedented precision and coverage. Both projects had faced a period of budgetary uncertainty before being confirmed on their respective trajectories.

The European Space Agency contributes to this collective effort with its own orbiter, named EnVision, also planned for launch in 2032. The convergence of these three missions within the same time window marks an unprecedented turning point in the history of Venus exploration.

The momentum could even begin as early as next year. The American company Rocket Lab plans to launch a privately funded probe, aiming to search for traces of organic matter in Venus’s clouds, a scientific lead that has been attracting growing interest for several years.

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