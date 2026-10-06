Near Reims, France's largest battery site can supply 240 MW for two hours

France now has its largest operational battery electricity storage facility in Cernay-lès-Reims, in the Marne. Inaugurated on October 1st, the site has been commercially operational since May 2026. Developed by TagEnergy with Banque des Territoires, it comprises 140 Tesla Megapack containers over just more than three hectares. Its power reaches 240 megawatts, with a storage capacity of 480 megawatt-hours. The investment exceeds 100 million euros, according to information reported at the inauguration.

These two figures correspond to different characteristics: megawatts measure the power the installation can deliver, while megawatt-hours indicate the amount of energy storable. The site can thus inject 240 MW for two hours. Banque des Territoires presents this output as equivalent to the consumption of about 450,000 households over this period. This comparison constitutes an order of magnitude depending on the uses considered, and not a capacity to sustainably supply that many homes.

Storing available electricity to release it during peak hours

The installation addresses the mismatch between times when electricity is abundant and when demand increases. It can notably absorb energy when solar or wind production is high, then release it during consumption peaks. This operation helps better use decarbonized electricity and strengthens the flexibility of the electrical system. Connected to RTE’s transmission network at a voltage of 225,000 volts, the batteries also provide frequency and voltage regulation services, essential for its stability.

The project, whose first land exchanges date back to 2022, illustrates the scaling up of battery storage in France. Banque des Territoires holds 49% of the project company, against 51% for TagEnergy. The challenge goes beyond the size record: these devices allow shifting part of the available electricity to periods when the grid needs it more. Their autonomy of two hours at full power, however, is intended for short-term adjustments rather than covering several days of low renewable production.