Yemen: Saudi Arabia Caught in a Pincer by Houthi Strikes

Thirteen dead at Riyadh airport on October 8, nearly daily missile attacks on the capital: the pro-Iranian Houthi rebels have opened a domestic front that Saudi Arabia struggles to contain, both militarily and politically.

The October 8 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport marked a turning point. With thirteen dead, it is the heaviest toll inflicted on Saudi Arabia in twelve years of the Yemeni conflict. The kingdom itself acknowledged that its “infrastructures, institutions, teams, and resilience” are now being tested. On site, fear has settled in—the fear of a war over which Riyadh no longer controls the initiative.

Since then, exchanges of fire have multiplied at a sustained pace. The Saudi-led coalition targeted a site of the Yemeni Oil Company west of Sanaa; in return, two Houthi missiles targeted the Saudi capital, intercepted at the last moment, but their debris injured four people. This reciprocal escalation mechanism reflects the new doctrine of the Yemeni insurgents: “blockade for blockade, airport for airport.”

On the Yemeni ground, the situation is hardly more favorable to Riyadh. Since early September, Houthi forces have regained control of part of the coast along the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic passage now closed to Saudi ships. The coalition’s air force has intensified its bombings to try to help loyalist forces retake these positions, without significant results on the ground.

Saudi vulnerability also stems from specific capacity gaps. While the American Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems intercept high-altitude ballistic missiles, they prove insufficient against drones and low-flying cruise missiles, vectors used during the Riyadh airport attack.

This escalation places Washington in an uncomfortable position. Donald Trump must arbitrate between supporting a strategic Gulf ally and the risk of reopening a Yemeni conflict he was precisely seeking to close. The question of American engagement, its scope, and its limits remains, for now, without a clear answer.