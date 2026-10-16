“A Pickpocket Who Robs Elected Officials”: ​​Xavier Bertrand Slams the Government

Xavier Bertrand directly attacks Sébastien Lecornu’s budgetary policy. On the sidelines of the Assises des départements de France, held this Friday, October 16, in Reims, the president of Hauts-de-France compared the government to a “pickpocket who robs local elected officials every year.” A particularly harsh phrase aimed at denouncing the savings demanded from local authorities, while the State itself struggles to control its debt.

The former minister believes that local authorities too often serve as a balancing variable for the State’s financial difficulties. He criticizes the government for asking for additional efforts from departments, regions, and municipalities, while these institutions must continue to finance essential public services.

Xavier Bertrand calls for a “Republic of Territories”

For Xavier Bertrand, the problem goes beyond the 2027 budget measures alone. The regional president denounces an excessively centralized functioning of the State, which, according to him, retains much of the decision-making power while transferring certain financial burdens to local authorities.

He thus advocates for a “Republic of Territories,” in which local elected officials would have more responsibilities and leeway. This stance aligns with his regular positions in favor of greater decentralization and simplification of relations between the State and local authorities.

His criticisms come as department presidents expressed their anger over Sébastien Lecornu’s absence at the Assises in Reims. Many of them left the room during the speech by Françoise Gatel, Minister in charge of Decentralization, to protest the government’s approach and the planned savings.

Xavier Bertrand also believes the executive should stop complicating the functioning of local authorities just months before the end of the presidential term. He considers that local elected officials need stability and financial visibility rather than new constraints imposed by the central government.